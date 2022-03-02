Insights on the Artificial Turf Global Market to 2027 - by Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Turf Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial turf market reached a value of US$ 3,187.80 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4,522.0 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Artificial turf, also known as synthetic grass, refers to a surface or carpet-like material made up of synthetic fibers designed to resemble natural grass. It is manufactured using polymer fibers, such as polyethylene, nylon, polypropylene, and polyamides. It is widely used in stadiums and arenas for sports that were originally played on natural grass surfaces. It is easily recyclable, has a low environmental impact, and eliminates the use of water, pesticides and fertilizers. In recent years, artificial turf has rapidly gained traction in residential and commercial applications for landscaping purposes due to its durability, low maintenance, superior quality, aesthetic appeal, eco-friendly nature, and resistance to wear and tear.



Artificial Turf Market Trends:

The escalating demand for cost-effective, durable and easy-to-maintain flooring products for outdoor applications represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of sports events and tournaments, and unfavorable climatic conditions for proper growth of natural grass are augmenting the demand for artificial turf. Besides this, governments of various countries are making heavy investments in infrastructure development projects for the construction of new commercial gardens, sports complexes and stadiums.

Along with this, the widespread adoption of artificial turfs in public places, such as airports, restaurants and hotels, due to their water-saving properties is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer inclination toward attractive lawns and playgrounds in homes or societies on account of inflating expenditure capacities and improving lifestyles is accelerating the adoption of artificial turfs.

Moreover, several product innovations, such as the launch of artificial turfs with long color holding, wear-resistant, and antibacterial properties that prevent the spread of bacteria and germs, are catalyzing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing applications in leisure and landscaping sectors, and easy product availability via e-commerce platforms, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global artificial turf market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on material, application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Sports and Leisure

Restaurant and Hotels

Airports and Commercial Offices

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/B2B

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Act Global, CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd, Condor Group, Dow Inc., ForestGrass, Global Syn-Turf Inc., Polytan GmbH, Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company), SIS Pitches, SpectraTurf Inc. (Ecore International Inc.), Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett S.A. and TenCate Grass.



