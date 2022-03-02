(ERIC) News: Why did Ericsson Holdings Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Ericsson" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ERIC), any of its executive officers, or others violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 16, 2022, Ericsson disclosed the results of an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq. The company's investigation had identified payments made to use alternate transport routes to circumvent Iraqi Customs when militant organizations, including Islamic State, controlled some transport routes. Ericsson said it could not determine if any employee was directly involved in financing such organizations; it noted that as a result of the investigation, several employees had left the company.

Then on March 2, 2022, the US Department of Justice told Ericsson its disclosure about its internal investigation into Iraq was "insufficient" ahead of a 2019 $1bn settlement over corruption. It added that the DoJ decided it had breached its deferred prosecution agreement again — following a first infringement reported in October for unknown causes — by failing to make additional disclosures about Iraq after 2019.

Following this news, the price of Ericsson shares was trading down over 14% in pre-market trading on March 2, 2022.

