Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 2 March 2022

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Susan Duinhoven

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10719/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-03-02

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 118,435 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 118,435 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR





Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.