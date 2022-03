Worldwide Cell-based Assay Industry to 2027 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer and Promega Among Others

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.78% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The market is currently being catalysed by a number of factors, this includes rising investments in research and development, adoption of high throughput screening methods, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, growth in drug discovery activities, and the various advantages that cell-based assays offer over alternative technologies.



Cell-based assays refer to any experiment that use live cells. The basic techniques include a variety of assays that can be used for the purpose of measuring cell toxicity, proliferation, motility as well as production of a particular cellular product and cellular morphology. Cell-based assays provide a closer representation of the real life model since it employs live cells during experimentation. Cell-based assays have grown to become a versatile tool in healthcare research and development, particularly in the experiments which are designed to understand functionalities of specific cells like antibodies or drug efficacy on a group of cells.



There has been a significant increase in R&D funding by various public and private organisations so as to develop better and safer drugs. Moreover, technological advancements in cell-based assays have enabled researchers to start using this technology for drug discovery and toxicology studies. Another major factor catalysing the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc. which still have large unmet needs and have led to continuous investments in R&D. In addition, an increase in the adoption of the cell-based assay techniques for high throughput screening methods like toxicity studies, drug screening, in vitro testing, etc. are further driving this market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cell-based assay market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and services, technology, application and end-user.



Breakup by Product and Services:

Consumables

Reagents and Media

Cells and Cell Lines

Probes and Labels

Instruments

Microplates

Microplate Readers

High Throughput Screening

Liquid Handling Systems

Services

Software

Based on the product and services, the market has been segmented as consumables, instruments, services and software. Currently, the consumables segment dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Breakup by Technology:

Automated Handling

Flow Cytometry

Label-Free Detection

High-Throughput Screening

Others

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as automated handling, flow cytometry, label-free-detection, high-throughput screening, and others.



Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Predictive Toxicology

Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as drug discovery, basic research, ADME studies, predictive toxicology and others. Currently, the drug discovery segment dominates the market, holding the largest share.



Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; academic and government institutions; contract research organizations; and others.



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Becton Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare Biopharma (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Perkinelmer Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Promega Corporation, Cell Biolabs Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Corning Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG).



This report provides a deep insight into the global cell-based assay market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the cell-based assay industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global cell-based assay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cell-based assay market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on global cell-based assay market?

What are the key product and service types in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major technologies in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the major application segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the key end-use segments in the global cell-based assay market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cell-based assay industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cell-based assay industry?

What is the structure of the global cell-based assay industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cell-based assay industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cell-Based Assay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product and Services

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product and Services

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Reagents and Media

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 Cells and Cell Lines

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Probes and Labels

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Microplates

6.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2.2 Microplate Readers

6.2.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2.2 Market Forecast

6.2.3 High Throughput Screening

6.2.3.1 Market Trends

6.2.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2.4 Liquid Handling Systems

6.2.4.1 Market Trends

6.2.4.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Automated Handling

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flow Cytometry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Label-Free Detection

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 High-Throughput Screening

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Drug Discovery

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Basic Research

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 ADME Studies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Predictive Toxicology

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic and Government Institutions

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.3.2 GE Healthcare Biopharma (Danaher Corporation)

11.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3.4 Merck Group

11.3.5 PerkinElmer Inc.

11.3.6 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

11.3.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

11.3.8 Cell Signaling Technology

11.3.9 Promega Corporation

11.3.10 Cell Biolabs Inc.

11.3.11 Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

11.3.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.3.13 Corning Inc.

11.3.14 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

