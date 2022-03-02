LSI Industries to Attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference

CINCINNATI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the 34th Annual Roth Conference which will be held March 14-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California.



In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in live one-on-one meetings with institutional investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Roth Capital salesperson.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

