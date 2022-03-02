SpringServe Powering Video Advertising on SXSW TV Apps

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading ad serving platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced a strategic collaboration with SXSW, to power inventory on their video on demand content, both online and on the SXSW TV apps.



SpringServe’s advanced ad serving and inventory management technology helps publishers streamline their monetization to capture the full value of their inventory, all while ensuring high quality ad experiences. SXSW will leverage SpringServe to ensure high-quality in-app video advertising experiences for attendees.

"We created SXSW TV to provide our audience with a premium viewing experience wherever they are. SpringServe’s industry-leading technology has allowed us to effortlessly connect our sponsors to our audience in new and exciting ways," said Justin Bankston, CTO, SXSW.

With their online schedule and connected TV apps, SXSW is able to bring its amazing content directly to attendees, whether they are in the audience in Austin or on the other side of the world. The chronological and geographic barriers have all come down, for both the creators who make the event, and the audience eager to learn from them. In the same way the physical event provides value by connecting sponsors to attendees, they will also benefit from visibility on SXSW TV and the online schedule.

“SpringServe’s platform can be used across any video environment. As the industry is gathering together, we’re thrilled to be a part of such a large-scaled event like SXSW, helping presenters reach consumers on the go. With SpringServe, SXSW will deliver a superior consumer and advertiser experience, ensuring high-quality video engagement,” said Joe Hirsch, General Manager, SpringServe.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com .

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com . To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend

