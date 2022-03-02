ISW Holdings Inc. Announces Name and Ticker Symbol Changes to BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC PINK:BLQC)

HOUSTON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC PINK:BLQC) (the “Company”), formerly ISW Holdings Inc., is pleased to announce that, effective March 2, 2022, the Company’s ticker symbol on the OTC Markets’ OTC Pink market tier has changed from “ISWH” to its new symbol, “BLQC.” The Company’s name has also changed on OTC Markets to BlockQuarry Corp. The name change previously became effective with the Secretary of State of Nevada as of Aug. 2, 2021.

“We believe that our new name better reflects our current primary business strategy of operating in the cryptocurrency mining industry,” said Alonzo Pierce, the Company’s president and chairman, adding, “We are excited to begin trading under our new name and symbol as we look to continue building shareholder value.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. focuses on cryptocurrency hosting and mining operations in a leased property located in Gaffney, South Carolina. BlockQuarry Corp. maintains a fleet of digital/cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure. BlockQuarry Corp. also provides home healthcare management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with the availability of future funding, new projects, the price of Bitcoin, the Company’s ability to mine such Bitcoin successfully, the cost of power for its operations, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding digital assets and cryptocurrency. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.