Telecure Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Lawsuit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telecure Technologies Inc. (CSE: TELE) (FSE: 6MZ) (the “Company” or “Telecure”) today provided an update on the claim filed against it in the name of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MyApps Corp. ("MyApps").



The Company has learned that the claim, which alleges, among other things, breaches of the Arrangement Agreement pursuant to which MyApps became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telecure, and that the current board composition of each of MyApps and Telecure, respectively, is invalid, was filed by a Telecure board member, Dr. Muhammad Shaukat. The filing includes a motion signed by Dr. Shaukat in his alleged capacity as a director of MyApps, which he is not. The Company notes that Dr. Shaukat had the claim served upon himself in his capacity as a director of Telecure. The Company intends to vigorously defend against the claim and the actions of Dr. Shaukat and to seek damages against Dr. Shaukat for his wrongful actions in bringing the lawsuit.

The Company notes that MyApps’ Board is comprised of a single director – Eli Dusenbury – who is a nominee of Telecure.

The Company also notes that, since the termination of Kashif Akram as Chief Technology Officer, the Company has been unable to access its former web domain, and certain of its other intellectual property, and has accordingly set up a new website, located at: www.telecuretech.com – this is the only website the Company controls. The Company intends to vigorously pursue the return of its intellectual property and assets and to hold to account those – including Mr. Akram, currently a director of the Company – who are illegally holding or utilizing any such property.

About Telecure Technologies Inc.

Telecure is a U.S. focused health IT company that specializes in using technology to make healthcare more accessible and efficient. Telecure offers customized solutions for telemedicine needs. Through an acquisition strategy and unique customization capabilities, Telecure is focused on advancing its patient and user base. The Company provides a complete telemedicine solution via its platforms CallingDr™ and FindingDr™.

