Gracell Biotechnologies to Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 14, 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, and provide an update on recent business developments on Monday, March 14, 2022. The management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:00AM Eastern Time.

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, March 14, 2022 @ 8:00am ET

Investor domestic dial-in: 833-693-0545

Investor international dial-in: +1 661-407-1586

Conference ID: 9957906

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CARTTM technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com.

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com