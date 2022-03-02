Starrag Releases New Machining Center - Bumotec 191neo

HEBRON, Ky., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born from an ambitious challenge, the production experts - including industrialization and quality - the application specialists, the service technicians and the construction engineers have joined forces to develop a new machining center offering a level of performance worthy of the brand: the redesigned "191" flagship model from the Bumotec range. What could Starrag possibly add to this equipment, already renowned for its reliability, performance and modularity, a solution perfectly suited to the many challenges of machining precise parts with high added value?

Development was driven by the economic performance of Starrag's customers, and the requirements resulting from the latest quality standards, with the results already proving a great success. By combining all of the expertise inside a truly ergonomic enclosure, they have created the Bumotec 191neo. With a large area of windows and perfectly positioned access doors, it provides unrivalled visibility of the different zones within the machine, and unmatched accessibility for all operators. Its touch display man-machine interface, developed from a Windows-based PC application, can be used to easily swipe between screens. Amongst other functions, it can be used to monitor the progress of current machining operations, configure the programming, or track production in real time. In addition, the approach defined in conjunction with representative operators ensures training is user-friendly and intuitive also with the objective of reducing the level of skills of operators.

A precision machining solution with 12 different faces

Available in four versions - "P" with vice, "PRM" with multipurpose pickup vice, "R" with back-working spindle, and "RP" with a combined vice and back-working spindle - and a choice of bar passage diameters of 42, 50 or 65 mm (1.6, 1.9, 2.5 inch); Starrag is not just releasing one production solution. There are twelve (12) separate machines based on a single platform. The Bumotec 191neo provides a true economic and technical solution to both the current and future challenges arising from specific requirements relating to medical technologies, but also the luxury industry, and, more broadly, the micromechanics sector.

Tried and tested superior performance

Extremely stable during production without any intervention from operators, the 191neo offers a formidable level of productivity. The tool change time, which has been reduced by 15%, further improves its response to the most demanding cycle time constraints. To this is added the milling spindle with higher torque developed and produced by Starrag, and a back-working movement controlled by an electric motor, 12% faster and with rigid, precise position control. As has long been standard for Bumotec, its tool magazine has 90 positions and integrates now a tool breakage probe that runs in parallel. Coupled with the now traditional Bumotec palletizer or with a robotic, modular or custom-made automated cell, this gives access to "24/7" type production, which is only interrupted by preventive maintenance when required.

Equipped with "à la carte" peripherals, such as a temperature-controlled, high-pressure chip conveyor and a Bumotec or other commercially-available bar loader known by their customers, the modular nature of the 191neo ensures all customer needs can be met. In addition to milling and turning, it can also be used for grinding, polishing, skiving, gear hobbing and diamond cutting, thereby allowing complex, demanding parts to be completed without changing fixtures.

A solution focused on digital transformation

This update of the range, benefiting from the reliability and stability during production inherited from the Bumotec s191, is focused on digital transformation, which ensures compatibility with the latest production technologies and management of the machining center via remote access. But that's not all. The 191neo also offers other important advantages.

The cost per part is optimized as a result of investing in a machine that offers better value for money

Producing parts or equipment rationally and efficiently is the primary goal of many companies in the industry, but doing so more remains a daily challenge that all must meet if they are to ensure their growth and development. Designed and developed in a different way, adopting the principles of "Lean Manufacturing", allows this new equipment to be offered at a price significantly lower than the current s191 version. This new machining solution will enable companies to realize considerable savings in cost per part. This provides the key to opening up new markets, increasing both competitiveness and profitability.

A delivery time of three months, excluding the launch period

With markets undergoing constant development, and the pressure on supply chains remaining high, the lead time for delivery of production equipment should no longer be an obstacle to a company's ability to develop its activities. Depending on the configuration, and once series production has ramped up, the new 191neo solution will eventually be available for pre-acceptance at the Starrag Vuadens factory within a lead time of as little as a few weeks. Starrag works to ensure the highest level of performance, and make the most of this extremely competitive advantage. Contact Starrag now to find out more about the future new production standard, designed to easily overcome any obstacles on one's path to increased profitability.

Company profile Starrag High-precision machine tools for greater productivity

Starrag Group is a global technology leader in manufacturing high-precision machine tools for milling, turning, boring and grinding workpieces of metallic, composite and ceramic materials. Principle customers are internationally active companies in the Aerospace, Energy, Transportation and Industrial sectors (Industrial Components, Luxury Goods, Med Tech). In addition to its portfolio of machine tools, Starrag Group provides integrated technology and maintenance services that significantly enhance customer quality and productivity. The umbrella brand Starrag unites the product ranges Berthiez, Bumotec, Dörries, Droop+Rein, Ecospeed, Heckert, Scharmann, SIP, Starrag, TTL and WMW. Headquartered in Rorschach/Switzerland, the Starrag Group operates manufacturing plants in Switzerland, Germany, France, the UK, and India and has established a network of sales and services subsidiaries in the most important customer countries. The shares of Starrag Group Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

