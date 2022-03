Alimera Sciences to Present at the Q1 Investor Summit Conference

ATLANTA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Q1 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on March 8 – 9, 2022.



Mr. Eiswirth will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM ET.

Additionally, Mr. Eiswirth and Phil Jones, Alimera’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Click here to register: Q1 Investor Summit - INVESTOR REGISTRATION

