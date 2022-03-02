EQRx to Participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available by visiting the Events & Presentations section of EQRx’s website at investors.eqrx.com.

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

