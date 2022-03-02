2022 Intelligent Transportation Systems & Equipment Market Analysis From Argonaut International

PHOENIX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent industry sector market analysis published by Argonaut International Consulting, Inc., titled "2022 Market Analysis- Global Intelligent Transportation Systems and Equipment Sector" by System, Type, Detection Technology, Application, Leading Customer and Industry Forecast 2022-2025," the global Intelligent Transportation Systems was valued at US$30 billion as of December 2021 and is expected to grow to US$120 billion by December 2025, representing a four-year CAGR of 24.5%.

The global traffic control electronics manufacturer's market is valued at US $3 billion as of December 2021. It is expected to grow to US $5 billion by December 2025, representing a four-year CAGR of 13.6%.

The sector in the United States has as a key market driver, a new US $1.2 trillion surface transportation infrastructure funding bill which was signed into law by President Biden in November 2021. Of the US $1.2 trillion in funding, an estimated US $89.9 billion is expected to be earmarked for the construction of new signalized intersections and upgrade of existing signalized intersections.

The market analysis from Argonaut International Consulting, Inc. was authored by Dr. Bill Sowell, MBA, Ph.D., and William Russell, two Intelligent Transportation Systems, Smart Mobility and Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) sector veterans and Subject Matter Experts with more than 70 years of collective industry experience covering the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Oceania. The 100-page market analysis contains 50 pages of industry orientation and analysis, followed by 50-pages of detailed PowerPoint presentation customized to meet the needs of Private Equity, Venture Capital firms and strategic investors worldwide. It also includes a list of recent industry transactions and a list of firms that are suitable for merger or acquisition in the near term. Also provided is a detailed SWOT analysis of the global and North American market leaders and market share analysis. Included is specific data on such leading sector firms as Siemens Mobility/ Yunex Traffic, Singapore (ST) Engineering, Kapsch AG, Swarco AG, Econolite Group, Cubic ITS, Oriux and Iteris.

For more information on the "2022 Market Analysis- Global Intelligent Transportation Systems and Equipment Sector"

Media Contact: William Sowell, wsowell@argonaut.global, PH: +1.480.255.9930

