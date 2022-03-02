Lulus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU) today announced that management will be attending the following investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

March 8, 2022

New York

Fireside Chat – 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time

KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Emerging Technology Summit

March 9, 2022

San Francisco

Fireside Chat – 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chats by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.lulus.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Lulus

Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

