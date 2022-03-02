TILT Signs Exclusive Ohio Partnership with Leading Vape Brand, Timeless Refinery

PHOENIX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership in Ohio with Timeless Refinery (“Timeless”), a leading cannabis lifestyle brand with operations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri, and California.



Founded in 2011, Timeless is a pioneer in the cannabis vaporization sector and a leading multi-state house of lifestyle brands, ranking as both the number one selling brand in Arizona and as a Top 10 selling brand nationally (per BDSA FY 2021). The brand is known for its extensive portfolio of innovative cartridges that combine high quality distillate with botanical or live resin terpenes to suit a variety of customer preferences. Timeless has also built strong consumer engagement around its pillars of culture, community and legacy.

One of TILT subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC’s longest-standing clients, Timeless is set to hit the Ohio market in the second quarter of this year with the initial rollout of its flagship line, Timeless, which will be followed by their NOIR and Canary cartridge brands.

“The opportunity to bring an established and innovative brand like Timeless to a new market is always an exciting prospect,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “This partnership reflects TILT’s commitment to providing end-to-end services for brand partners while enabling them to achieve their market expansion goals. We are proud to facilitate the entrance of another best-selling brand into the nascent Ohio market.”

Timeless Founder Rocky Huang added, “2022 will be a year of significant growth for Timeless and we are thrilled to partner with TILT as we expand our footprint to Ohio. We have a long history with the TILT team; their strong track record and partnership over the years has been invaluable. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and remain opportunistic about entering additional new markets down the road.”

The cannabis market grew in 2021, reporting at least $381 million in medical marijuana sales. With adult-use legalization making headway in the state, industry data company forecasts combined sales to reach over $1.6 billion in the year 2025.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around cannabis products that are efficient, safe & discreet to use. Their passion for R&D, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be one of the most innovative brands in the market. Today, Timeless is a leading House of Brands with operations in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

