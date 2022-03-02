Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Declares Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; Approves $40.0 million for Share Repurchases



Expanded Fleet by over 50% in 2021 through Immediately Accretive Transactions with all Acquired Ships Delivered and on Charter

LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”, “Global Ship Lease” or “GSL”), an owner of containerships, announced today its unaudited results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 and Year To Date Highlights

Reported operating revenue of $153.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Operating revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $448.0 million.





Reported net income available to common shareholders and normalized net income (3) of $66.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021.





of $66.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $163.2 million, after $5.8 million premium paid on the full optional redemption of the outstanding 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes”) on January 20, 2021, associated non-cash write offs of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million and of original issue discount of $1.1 million, a non-cash charge of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, prepayment fees of $3.2 million on three credit facilities and a $7.8 million net gain from the sale of La Tour. Normalized net income (3) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $170.7 million.





for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $170.7 million. Generated $85.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA (3) for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (3) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $252.2 million.





for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $252.2 million. Earnings per share and Normalized earnings per share (3) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.84. Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.65. Normalized earnings per share (3) for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.86.





for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.84. Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.65. Normalized earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.86. Declared a dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be paid on March 4, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 22, 2022.





Paid dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first, second and third quarters 2021.





Announced that from first quarter of 2022 the dividend will increase by 50% to $0.375 per Class A common share per quarter; $1.50 per share, annualized.





Authorized $40.0 million for share repurchases, to be utilized on an opportunistic basis.





During the fourth quarter 2021, raised $32,561 of net proceeds under the ATM program for the 8.75% Series B Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”). Since the inception of this ATM program in December 2019, a total of $71.4 million net proceeds has been raised. During 2021, the average issue price under this ATM program was $25.38 per share, against par value of $25.00. As of December 31, 2021, there were 43,592 Series B Preferred Shares outstanding.





The total outstanding of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) as at December 31, 2021 was $117.5 million, which includes the issuance in July 2021 of $35.0 million aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes to the sellers of the Borealis Fleet, as part of the consideration. Since the inception of the ATM program for the 2024 Notes in November 2019, a total of $50.9 million net proceeds has been raised. During 2021, the average issue price under the ATM program was $25.55, against par value of $25.00. There were no sales of the 2024 Notes under this ATM program in the third and fourth quarter of 2021.





In January 2021, fully drew down a new $236.2 million senior secured loan facility with Hayfin Capital Management, LLP (the “New Hayfin Facility”). The proceeds, together with cash on hand, were used to complete on January 20, 2021 the full optional redemption of our then outstanding 9.875% 2022 Notes.





In January 2021, closed a fully underwritten public offering of 5,400,000 Class A common shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The underwriters exercised, in part, their 30-day option to purchase in February 2021, an additional 141,959 Class A common shares. The aggregate net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses, were approximately $67.5 million.





In April and May 2021, drew down in full two new $51.7 million secured credit facilities and a new $54.0 million sale and leaseback agreement maturing April 2026 and May 2028 respectively, to refinance the three existing tranches of the $180.5 million Deutsche, First Citizens & Trust Company, HCOB, Entrust, Blue Ocean Credit Facility that had a maturity date of June 30, 2022.





In August 2021, entered into a term loan facility of $12.0 million with Sinopac Capital International (HK) Limited maturing September 2026 to refinance the $8.125 million Hayfin Facility (the “GSL Valerie Facility”), which was the final facility maturing in 2022.





In December 2021, entered into a USD 1 month LIBOR interest rate cap of 0.75% through fourth quarter 2026 on $484.1 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time and represented approximately half of the outstanding floating rate debt.





In January 2022, agreed an amendment to the existing $268.0 million Syndicated Senior Secured Credit Facility (CACIB, ABN, CIT, Siemens, CTBC, Bank Sinopac, Palatine) with outstanding balance of $213.2 million, to extend the maturity date from September 2024 to December 2026, favorably amend certain covenants, and release three vessels from the facility’s collateral basket, at an unchanged rate of LIBOR + 3.00%. These three vessels were subsequently used as collateral for a new $60.0 million syndicated senior secured debt facility, maturing July 2026 and priced at LIBOR + 2.75%, which was used to fully repay the 10.00% Blue Ocean junior debt facility and for general corporate purposes. There are now no material debt maturities before May 2024.





In February 2022, entered into a further USD 1 month LIBOR interest rate cap of 0.75% through fourth quarter 2026 on $507.9 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time and represented the remaining balance of the outstanding floating rate debt, leaving the Company fully hedged.





On September 1, 2021, announced the purchase and retirement of 521,650 shares for $10.0 million.





In January 2021, Moody’s upgraded the Corporate Family Rating and the issue rating of the 2022 Notes to B2 / Positive from B3 / Positive. In July 2021, Moody’s further upgraded the Corporate Family Rating to B1 / Stable. In August 2021, S&P upgraded the Corporate Family Rating to BB- / Stable from B+ / Stable.





On February 9, 2021, announced the agreement to purchase from and charter back to Maersk Line, seven 6,000 TEU Post-Panamax containerships with an average age of approximately 20 years for an aggregate purchase price of $116.0 million funded by cash, a new $64.2 million secured credit facility and a new $14.7 million sale and leaseback agreement. The vessels were delivered between April 26, 2021 through July 28, 2021.





On June 8, 2021, announced the agreement to purchase 12 containerships from Borealis Finance LLC (the “Borealis Fleet”), with an average size of approximately 3,000 TEU, a weighted average age of 11 years, and all with charters to leading liner operators, for an aggregate purchase price of $233.9 million funded by cash, an issuance of $35.0 million of existing 2024 Notes to the sellers of the ships and a new $140.0 million syndicated secured credit facility. All of these vessels were delivered in July 2021.





On June 16, 2021, announced the agreement to purchase four 5,470 TEU ultra-high reefer capacity Panamax containerships with an average age of approximately 11 years, and with charters to Maersk Line, for an aggregate purchase price of $148.0 million funded by cash and four new $30.0 million sale and leaseback agreements. Three of these vessels were delivered to us in September 2021 and the remaining vessel was delivered on October 13, 2021.





Between January 1, 2021 and March 1, 2022, including the charters on the 23 ships purchased during 2021, added 51 charters (including extensions), representing approximately $1.55 billion of contracted revenues and $1.17 billion of expected aggregate Adjusted EBITDA(3), calculated on the basis of the median firm periods of the respective charters. 26 charters were for 1,100 – 3,500 TEU feeder ships, nine were for 4,250 – 5,470 TEU Panamax ships, 14 were for 5,900 – 6,800 TEU Post-Panamaxes, and two were for ECO-9,115 TEU wide-beam vessels. Charter durations ranged from approximately 21 months to approximately five years, with shorter durations for the smaller ships and longer durations for the larger ships. Rates were up materially against those previously contracted.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, stated, “First and foremost, we must acknowledge the dreadful situation in Ukraine and extend our sympathies to all those affected, including the many seafarers who are so concerned about their families. We are doing all that we can to support them. The conflict introduces significant uncertainty into the course of economic recovery and additional complexity into supply chains throughout the region. That said, throughout 2021 and continuing into what is normally a seasonally weak period in the new year, the combination of consistently strong demand and limited vessel supply has driven the containership charter market to levels not seen in well over a decade. Facing robust demand for the transportation of containerized freight, both structural and pandemic-related congestion and supply chain issues that further tighten the market, and the real prospect of finding themselves short of vessel capacity, our liner company customers have sought ever-longer charter durations at increasingly attractive rates. GSL’s high-quality fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships has put us in a very strong position to benefit from this environment, securing numerous charters at durations and rates that are multiples of what would have been available 12-18 months ago, and unthinkable in years past. In this environment, GSL has entered a virtuous cycle of improved long-term charter revenues, reduced cost of debt, selective growth on an immediately accretive basis, and substantial returns of capital to shareholders in the form of both opportunistic share buybacks and a sustainable dividend that will soon be more than triple the level announced in early 2021.”

“Moving forward, supply and demand fundamentals in the containership sector look set to remain positive through at least the medium term, with congestion expected to be a continuing feature and large retail inventory restocking needs representing a substantial incremental contributor to overall demand. Despite a continuing recovery in global economic activity, with positive implications for containerized trade flows, a limited number of new vessels in our mid-sized and smaller classes are scheduled to be delivered in the next couple of years. The combination of rising newbuild costs, a distant delivery window due to a lack of shipyard capacity, and continued uncertainty about long-term environmental regulations and propulsion technology are discouraging the speculative ordering that was a prominent feature of earlier containership market upcycles. Meanwhile, the imperative to pursue decarbonization is expected to drive cooperation between liner operators and containership owners to enhance existing ships to meet the evolving demands of both regulators and end consumers, which is expected to result in a material reduction in vessel speeds and thus in effective fleet supply. In the quarters and years ahead, and in collaboration with our customers, we expect to deploy proven technologies and solutions to improve vessel efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint accordingly. Against this highly supportive backdrop, and by continuing to execute our prudent chartering strategy and deploying capital on a highly disciplined basis, GSL remains well positioned to further improve our balance sheet, expand our contracted cash flow and fleet through selective acquisitions, reliably sustain our dividend, opportunistically utilize our new $40.0 million share repurchase authorization to return a substantial proportion of our available cashflow to shareholders, and create lasting value for shareholders throughout the cycle.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “The addition of more than $1.5 billion of contracted revenues and the expansion of our fleet by more than 50% since the beginning of 2021 – contributing significantly to a more than doubling of adjusted EBITDA from fourth quarter 2020 to fourth quarter 2021 - have put GSL in a position to materially improve our financial performance in ways that will benefit the Company on a sustained basis for years to come. As credit ratings across the liner industry have increasingly reflected the dramatically improved financial condition of our counterparties, we have been able to refinance over $400.0 million of debt, reduce our cost of debt from 6.3% to 4.7%, and hedge all of our floating rate debt, all reflected in our repeated credit rating upgrades. With no debt maturities until mid-2024 and a high degree of visibility on our revenues in the years ahead, we intend to continue pursuing opportunities to eliminate relatively higher cost debt and maintaining a prudent, non-speculative debt structure in which our amortization schedule is well matched by contracted cash flows. From this strong foundation, we believe that we can sustainably support not only the ongoing capital needs of our business, but also our disciplined growth strategy and a substantial return of capital to our shareholders.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended Three months ended Year ended Year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating Revenue (1) 153,529 69,970 447,954 282,813 Operating Income 82,197 25,846 237,517 104,758 Net Income (2) 66,095 10,752 163,232 37,568 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 85,410 38,674 252,202 163,186 Normalized Net Income (3) 66,095 11,312 170,681 49,566

(1) Operating Revenue is net of address commissions which represents a discount provided directly to a charterer based on a fixed percentage of the agreed upon charter rate and includes the amortization of intangible liabilities. Brokerage commissions are included in “Time charter and voyage expenses”.

(2) Net Income available to common shareholders.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income and Normalized Earnings Per Share are non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) financial measures, as explained further in this press release, and are considered by Global Ship Lease to be a useful measure of its performance. For reconciliations of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to net income or earnings per share as reported, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, please see “Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue and Utilization

Revenue from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters was $153.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021, up $83.5 million (or 119.3%) on revenue of $70.0 million for the prior year period. The period-on-period increase in revenue was principally due to (i) a 50.9% increase in ownership days, due to the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, of which 21 were delivered prior to September 30, 2021 and one in the fourth quarter 2021, resulting in 5,968 ownership days in the quarter, compared to 3,956 in the fourth quarter 2020, (ii) increased revenue on charter renewals at higher rates on 15 vessels since the beginning of 2021, (iii) $17.9 million credit from amortization of intangible liabilities arising on below-market charters attached to vessel additions, and (iv) $7.7 million due to the modification of time charter contracts with a direct continuation at a different rate with the same charterer, partially offset by an increase in idle time, from 26 days in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 48 days in the same quarter in 2021, by an increase in unplanned offhire days from 16 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 62 days in the same quarter of 2021 and an increase in planned offhire days from 128 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 367 in the same quarter of 2021. The 62 days of unplanned offhire in the fourth quarter of 2021 includes an incident of 30 days for main engine malfunction and 8 days due to auxiliary and pipes leakages. The 367 days of planned offhire for drydockings in the fourth quarter 2021 were attributable to eight regulatory drydockings, while in the comparative period of 2020, the 128 days of offhire for drydockings were mainly attributable to four drydockings. Utilization for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 92.0% compared to utilization of 95.7% in the same period of the prior year.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, revenue was $448.0 million, up $165.2 million (or 58.4%) on revenue of $282.8 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above.

The table below shows fleet utilization for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Days 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019 2018 Ownership days 5,968 3,956 19,427 16,044 14,326 7,675 Planned offhire - scheduled drydock (367) (128) (752) (687) (537) (34) Unplanned offhire (62) (16) (260) (95) (105) (17) Idle time (48) (26) (88) (338) (164) (47) Operating days 5,491 3,786 18,327 14,924 13,520 7,577 Utilization 92.0% 95.7% 94.3% 93.0% 94.4% 98.7%

Four drydockings to meet regulatory requirements were completed in the fourth quarter 2021 and, as of December 31, 2021, four such drydockings were in progress. In 2022, we anticipate sixteen drydockings, fourteen as scheduled and two deferred from 2021 for commercial reasons.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which primarily include costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 57.4% to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $27.7 million in the comparative period. The increase of $15.9 million was mainly due to 2,012 or 50.9% net additional ownership days in the fourth quarter 2021 as the result of the net increase of 22 vessels since January 1, 2021, of which 21 were delivered prior to October 1, 2021 and one in the fourth quarter 2021. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $7,308, compared to $7,006 for the prior year period, up $302 per day, or 4.3%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, vessel operating expenses were $130.3 million, or an average of $6,707 per day, compared to $102.8 million in the comparative period, or $6,410 per day, an increase of $297 per ownership day, or 4.6%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commission paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner’s account when a ship is off-hire or idle and miscellaneous owner’s costs associated with a ship’s voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $4.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the net increase of 22 vessels since January 1, 2021, plus the increase in unplanned off hire days resulting in higher costs for bunker fuel for owner’s account.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, time charter and voyage expenses were $13.1 million, or an average of $674 per ownership day, compared to $11.1 million in the comparative period, or $695 per ownership day, a decrease of $21 per ownership day, or 3.0%.

Depreciation and Amortization



Depreciation and amortization for the fourth quarter 2021 was $19.2 million, compared to $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the net increase of 22 vessels since January 1, 2021 and the 11 drydockings that have been completed since January 1, 2021, including five drydockings for vessels acquired in 2021.

Depreciation for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $61.6 million, compared to $47.0 million in the comparative period, with the increase being due mainly to the reasons noted above.

Gain on sale of vessel and impairment of vessels

The 2001-built, 2,272 TEU containership, La Tour, was sold on June 30, 2021 for net proceeds of $16.5 million resulting in a gain of $7.8 million. As at December 31, 2021, there were no events or changes in circumstances which indicated that the carrying amounts of any of our vessels may not be recoverable and therefore no impairment was charged. As of March 31, 2020, we had an expectation that the 1999-built, 2,200 TEU feeder ships, GSL Matisse and Utrillo, would be sold before the end of their previously estimated useful life, and as a result performed an impairment test of these two asset groups and an impairment charge of $7.6 million was recognized. An additional impairment charge of $0.9 million was recognized on these two vessels in the three months ended June 30, 2020 for a total of $8.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. The two vessels were sold in July 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to social tax costs related to vesting of certain senior management stock awards, the effect in share based compensation expense from a new stock award plan agreed in July 2021 and increased cost of D&O insurance. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the fourth quarter 2021 was $618, compared to $498 in the comparative period, an increase of $120 or 24.1%.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, general and administrative expenses were $13.2 million, compared to $8.4 million in the comparative period mainly due to the non-cash effect of accelerated stock-based compensation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2021 and the factors noted above. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $682, compared to $520 in the comparative period, an increase of $162 or 31.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $85.4 million for the fourth quarter 2021, up from $38.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, with the net increase being mainly due to the increased operating days from the net increase of 22 vessels since January 1, 2021 and increase revenue from charter renewals at higher rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $252.2 million, compared to $163.2 million for 2020, with the increase being due to the reason noted above.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at December 31, 2021 totaled $1,085.6 million, comprising $789.7 million secured debt collateralized by vessels, $178.4 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions and $117.5 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of December 31, 2021, none of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt as at December 31, 2020 totaled $781.9 million, comprising $233.4 million of indebtedness on our 2022 Notes, collateralized by 16 vessels in the legacy GSL fleet, $488.7 million other secured debt collateralized by our other vessels and $59.8 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of December 31, 2020, five of our vessels were unencumbered.

Interest and other finance expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 were $14.9 million, up from $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effect of full repayment of our higher interest rate 2022 Notes in January 2021 and the partial repayment of our higher interest rate Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility in February 2021 was offset by new loans with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (“HCOB”) and new sale and leaseback agreements with Neptune Maritime Leasing (“Neptune”) and with CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (“CMBFL”), all for vessel acquisitions.

Interest and other finance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $69.2 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 5.8%, on the interest and other finance expenses for the comparative period, of $65.4 million, although total debt increased by a net amount of $303.7 million year on year or 38.8%. The increase was mainly due to $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021 compared to $2.8 million premium paid on the redemption of $74.0 million of the 2022 Notes in 2020, the non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million and of original issue discount of $1.1 million associated with the redemption of the 2022 Notes, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million paid on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid on the repayment and completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities and interest on new loans with HCOB and new sale and leaseback agreements with Neptune and CMBFL, all for vessel additions, offset by a decrease in our blended cost of debt from approximately 6.3% for 2020 to 4.9% for 2021, as a result of our refinancings.

Interest income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $0.01 million, the same as is the fourth quarter 2020.

Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $0.4 million, compared to $1.0 million for 2020.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to income of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

Other income, net was $2.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to income of $1.3 million in 2020.

Taxation

Taxation for the fourth quarter 2021 was a charge of $2,000, compared to a charge of $1,000 in the fourth quarter 2020.

Taxation for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a credit of $0.06 million, compared to a credit of $0.05 million for 2020.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the fourth quarter 2021 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020. The increase was due to additional Series B Preferred Shares issued under our ATM program since January 1, 2021. The cost was $8.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.0 million for 2020.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $66.1 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $10.8 million after $0.5 million premium paid on the redemption of $28.0 million of our 2022 Notes. Earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.84, an increase of 425.7% from the earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $0.35 per share.

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $163.2 million, including the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of our Hayfin Credit Facility, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, and associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Net income available to common shareholders for the prior period was $37.6 million, after a non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million, $0.2 million loss on sale of two ships, $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption of $46.0 million of our 2022 Notes in February 2020 and $0.5 million premium paid on the redemption of $28.0 million of our 2022 Notes in December and $0.4 million new awards of fully vested incentive shares. Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.65, and increase of 278.0% from the earnings per share for 2020, which was $1.23.

Normalized net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $66.1 million. Normalized earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.84 the same as reported. Normalized net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $11.3 million, before the $0.5 million premium paid on the redemption of $28.0 million of our 2022 Notes in December. Normalized earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.37.

Normalized net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $170.7 million before the $7.8 million net gain on the sale of La Tour, the prepayment fee of $1.6 million on the partial repayment of our Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, the prepayment fee of $1.4 million on the completion of the refinancing of our Odyssia Credit Facilities, the prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of our Hayfin Credit Facility, the non-cash effect of $1.3 million for accelerated stock based compensation expense, $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of our 2022 Notes in January 2021, the associated accelerated amortization of $3.7 million deferred financing charges and $1.1 million original issue discount. Normalized earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.86. Normalized net income in the comparative period was $49.6 million, before the non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million, $2.8 million premium paid on the redemption of 2022 Notes, $0.2 million of loss on sale of the two ships and $0.4 million new awards of fully vested incentive shares. Normalized earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.62.

Fleet

As at March 1, 2022, we had 65 containerships in our fleet.









Vessel Name Capacity in TEUs Lightweight (tons) Year Built Charterer Earliest Charter Expiry Date Latest Charter Expiry Date (2) Daily Charter Rate $ CMA CGM Thalassa 11,040 38,577 2008 CMA CGM 4Q25 2Q26 47,200 UASC Al Khor (1) 9,115 31,764 2015 Hapag-Lloyd (3) 1Q27 (3) 3Q27 (3) 34,000 (3) Anthea Y (1) 9,115 31,890 2015 COSCO 3Q23 4Q23 38,000 Maira XL(1) 9,115 31,820 2015 ONE (3) 2Q27 (3) 4Q27 (3) 31,650 (3) MSC Tianjin 8,603 34,325 2005 MSC 2Q24 3Q24 19,000 MSC Qingdao (4) 8,603 34,609 2004 MSC 2Q24 1Q25 23,000 GSL Ningbo 8,603 34,340 2004 MSC 1Q23 3Q23 22,500 GSL Eleni 7,847 29,261 2004 Maersk 3Q24 4Q24 (5) 16,500 (5) GSL Kalliopi 7,847 29,105 2004 Maersk 4Q22 1Q25 (5) 14,500 (5) GSL Grania 7,847 29,190 2004 Maersk 4Q22 4Q24 (5) 14,500 (5) Mary (1) 6,927 23,424 2013 CMA CGM 3Q23 4Q23 25,910 Kristina (1) 6,927 23,421 2013 CMA CGM 2Q24 3Q24 25,910 Katherine (1) 6,927 23,403 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 Alexandra (1) 6,927 23,348 2013 CMA CGM 1Q24 3Q24 25,910 Alexis (1) 6,882 23,919 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 3Q24 25,910 Olivia I (1) 6,882 23,864 2015 CMA CGM 1Q24 2Q24 25,910 GSL Christen 6,840 27,954 2002 Maersk 3Q23 4Q23 35,000 GSL Nicoletta 6,840 28,070 2002 Maersk 3Q24 4Q24 35,750 CMA CGM Berlioz 6,621 26,776 2001 CMA CGM 4Q25 2Q26 37,750 (6) Agios Dimitrios (4) 6,572 24,931 2011 MSC 4Q23 3Q24 20,000 GSL Vinia 6,080 23,737 2004 Maersk 3Q24 2Q25 13,250 GSL Christel Elisabeth 6,080 23,745 2004 Maersk 2Q24 2Q25 13,250 GSL Dorothea 5,992 24,243 2001 Maersk 3Q24 3Q26 18,600 (7) GSL Arcadia 6,008 24,858 2000 Maersk 2Q24 1Q26 18,600 (7) GSL Violetta 6,008 24,873 2000 Maersk 4Q24 4Q25 18,600 (7) GSL Maria 6,008 24,414 2001 Maersk 4Q24 1Q27 18,600 (7) GSL MYNY 6,008 24,873 2000 Maersk 3Q24 1Q26 18,600 (7) GSL Melita 6,008 24,848 2001 Maersk 3Q24 3Q26 18,600 (7) GSL Tegea 5,992 24,308 2001 Maersk 3Q24 3Q26 18,600 (7) Tasman 5,936 25,010 2000 Maersk 1Q22 1Q24 12,500 (8) ZIM Europe 5,936 25,010 2000 ZIM 1Q24 3Q24 14,500 (9) Ian H 5,936 25,128 2000 ZIM 2Q24 4Q24 32,500 (9) GSL Tripoli 5,470 22,259 2009 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500 (10) GSL Kithira 5,470 22,108 2009 Maersk 4Q24 1Q28 36,500 (10) GSL Tinos 5,470 22,067 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500 (10) GSL Syros 5,470 22,098 2010 Maersk 3Q24 4Q27 36,500 (10) Dolphin II 5,095 20,596 2007 OOCL 1Q25 2Q25 24,500 (11) Orca I 5,095 20,633 2006 Maersk 2Q24 4Q25 21,000 (12) CMA CGM Alcazar 5,089 20,087 2007 CMA CGM 3Q26 4Q26 35,500 GSL Château d’If 5,089 19,994 2007 CMA CGM 4Q26 1Q27 35,500 GSL Susan 4,363 17,309 2008 CMA CGM 3Q22 4Q22 22,000 CMA CGM Jamaica 4,298 17,272 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 3Q23 25,350 CMA CGM Sambhar 4,045 17,429 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 3Q23 25,350 CMA CGM America 4,045 17,428 2006 CMA CGM 3Q22 2Q23 25,350 GSL Rossi 3,421 16,420 2012 Gold Star/ZIM 1Q26 3Q26 20,000 (13) GSL Alice 3,421 16,543 2014 CMA CGM 1Q23 2Q23 21,500 GSL Eleftheria 3,404 16,642 2013 Maersk 3Q25 4Q25 37,975 GSL Melina 3,404 16,703 2013 Maersk 2Q23 3Q23 24,500 GSL Valerie 2,824 11,971 2005 ZIM 1Q25 3Q25 13,250 (14) Matson Molokai 2,824 11,949 2007 Matson 2Q25 3Q25 20,250 (15) GSL Lalo 2,824 11,950 2006 ONE 4Q22 1Q23 18,500 GSL Mercer 2,824 11,970 2007 ONE 4Q24 1Q25 35,750 Athena 2,762 13,538 2003 Hapag-Lloyd 2Q24 2Q24 21,500 GSL Elizabeth 2,741 11,507 2006 ONE 3Q22 1Q23 18,500 GSL Chloe 2,546 12,212 2012 ONE 4Q24 1Q25 33,000 GSL Maren 2,546 12,243 2014 Westwood 4Q22 1Q23 19,250 Maira 2,506 11,453 2000 Hapag-Lloyd 1Q23 2Q23 14,450 Nikolas 2,506 11,370 2000 CMA CGM 1Q23 1Q23 16,000 Newyorker 2,506 11,463 2001 CMA CGM 1Q24 3Q24 20,700 Manet 2,272 11,727 2001 OOCL 4Q24 1Q25 32,000 (16) Keta 2,207 11,731 2003 CMA CGM 1Q25 1Q25 25,000 Julie 2,207 11,731 2002 Sea Consortium 1Q23 2Q23 20,000 Kumasi 2,207 11,791 2002 Wan Hai 1Q25 2Q25 38,000 (17) Akiteta (18) 2,207 11,731 2002 OOCL 4Q24 1Q25 32,000 GSL Amstel 1,118 5,167 2008 CMA CGM 3Q23 3Q23 11,900





(1) Modern design, high reefer capacity, fuel-efficient vessel. (2) In many instances charterers have the option to further extend a charter beyond the nominal latest expiry date by the amount of time that the vessel was off hire during the course of that charter. This additional charter time (“Offhire Extension”) is computed at the end of the initially contracted charter period. The Latest Charter Expiry Dates shown in this table have been adjusted to reflect offhire accrued up to the date of issuance of this release plus estimated offhire scheduled to occur during the remaining lifetimes of the respective charters. However, as actual offhire can only be calculated at the end of each charter, in some cases actual Offhire Extensions – if invoked by charterers - may exceed the Latest Charter Expiry Dates indicated. (3) UASC Al Khor & Maira XL. On November 22, 2021 we announced the forward fixture of these two ships, upon the expiry of their existing charters in the second or third quarters of 2022, to a leading liner operator for approximately five years each at a charter rate of $65,000 per day. (4) MSC Qingdao & Agios Dimitrios are fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (“scrubbers”). (5) GSL Eleni delivered 2Q2019 and is chartered for five years; GSL Kalliopi (delivered 4Q2019) and GSL Grania (delivered 3Q2019) are chartered for three years plus two successive periods of one year at the option of the charterer. During the option periods the charter rates for GSL Kalliopi and GSL Grania are $18,900 per day and $17,750 per day respectively. (6) CMA CGM Berlioz. Chartered at $34,000 per day through end-December 2021, at which time the rate increased to $37,750 per day. (7) On February 9, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase seven ships of approximately 6,000 TEU each, which have now been delivered. Contract cover for each ship is for a firm period of at least three years from the date each vessel is delivered, with charterers holding a one-year extension option on each charter (at a rate of $12,900 per day), followed by a second option (at a rate of $12,700 per day) with the period determined by - and terminating prior to - each vessel’s 25th year drydocking & special survey. (8) Tasman. 12-month extension at charterer’s option is callable in 2Q2022, at an increased rate of $20,000 per day. (9) A package agreement with ZIM, for direct charter extensions on two 5,900 TEU ships: Ian H, at a rate of $32,500 per day from May 2021, and ZIM Europe (formerly Dimitris Y), at a rate of $24,250 per day, from May 2022. (10) On June 16, 2021 we announced that we had contracted to purchase four ultra-high reefer ships of 5,470 TEU each. These ships delivered in September and October of 2021. Contract cover on each ship is for a firm period of three years at a rate of $36,500 per day, with a period of an additional three years (at $17,250 per day) at charterers’ option. (11) Dolphin II. Chartered to OOCL at $24,500 per day through April 2022, at which time the rate will increase to $53,500 per day. (12) Orca I. Chartered at $21,000 per day through to the median expiry of the charter in 2Q2024; thereafter the charterer has the option to charter the vessel for a further 12-14 months at the same rate. (13) GSL Rossi. Chartered to Gold Star / ZIM to March 2022 at a rate of $20,000 per day; thereafter the rate increases to an average of $38,875 per day. (14) GSL Valerie: chartered to ZIM at $13,250 per day to January 2022; thereafter the rate increases to an average of $35,600 per day-$40,000 for the first 12 months, $36,000 for the next 12 months and $32,000 for the remaining period. (15) Matson Molokai. Chartered to Matson at $20,250 per day to May 2022 after which the rate increases to $36,500 per day. (16) Manet. Chartered to OOCL at a rate of $32,000 per day upon completion of dry-docking. (17) Kumasi. Chartered to Wan Hai at a rate of $38,000 per day upon completion of dry-docking. (18) Akiteta, formerly Marie Delmas. Chartered to OOCL at a rate of $32,000 per day upon completion of dry-docking. Note that this charter was formerly attributed to Kumasi, but was switched to Akiteta due to vessel positioning and availability.

Conference Call and Webcast



Global Ship Lease will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 today, Wednesday March 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There are two ways to access the conference call:

(1) Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 7693412

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

(2) Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Friday, March 18, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 7693412 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Annual Report on Form 20-F

The Company’s Annual Report for 2020 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on March 19, 2021. A copy of the report can be found under the Investor Relations section (Annual Reports) of the Company’s website at http://www.globalshiplease.com or on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the audited financial statements free of charge by contacting the Company at info@globalshiplease.com or by writing to Global Ship Lease, Inc, care of Global Ship Lease Services Limited, 25 Wilton Road, London SW1V ILW.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at March 1, 2022, Global Ship Lease owned 65 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

Adjusted to include all charters agreed, and ships contracted to be purchased, up to March 1, 2022, the average remaining term of the Company’s charters as at December 31, 2021, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company’s control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.6 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.79 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.04 billion, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.3 years.

Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

A. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income available to common shareholders before interest income and expense, earnings allocated to preferred shares, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of drydocking net costs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, amortization of intangible liabilities, charges for share based compensation and impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure used to assist in the assessment of our ability to generate cash from our operations. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein both on a historic basis and on a forward-looking basis in certain instances. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward looking non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure because such U.S. GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to us without unreasonable effort.

ADJUSTED EBITDA - UNAUDITED

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three Twelve Twelve months months months months ended ended ended ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 66,095 10,752



163,232



37,568 Adjust: Depreciation and amortization 19,245 12,008 61,563 46,978 Amortization of intangible liabilities (18,362 ) (453 ) (45,430 ) (541 ) Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 (Gain)/loss on sale of vessels - - (7,770 ) 244 Interest income (80 ) (59 ) (449 ) (956 ) Interest expense 14,925 14,821 69,227 65,354 Share based compensation 1,205 358 3,510 1,998 Earnings allocated to preferred shares 2,384 1,248 8,263 3,995 Income tax (2 ) (1 ) 56 49

Adjusted EBITDA 85,410 38,674 252,202 163,186

B. Normalized net income

Normalized net income represents net income available to common shareholders adjusted for impairment charges, the premium paid on redemption of our 2022 Notes together with the associated accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, prepayment fees on repayment of credit facilities, accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Normalized net income is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported net income for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized net income is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to net income or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized net income may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.



NORMALIZED NET INCOME

(thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three Three Twelve Twelve months months months months ended ended ended ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to Common Shareholders 66,095 10,752 163,232 37,568 Adjust: (Gain)/loss on sale of vessels - - (7,770 ) 244 Prepayment fee on repayment of Odyssia Credit Facilities - - 1,438 - Prepayment fee on partial repayment of Blue Ocean Credit Facility - - 1,618 - Prepayment fee on repayment of Hayfin Facility - 175 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 Accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares - - 1,346 426 Premium paid on redemption of 2022 Notes - 560 5,764 2,831 Accelerated write off of deferred financing charges related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 3,745 - Accelerated write off of original issue discount related to redemption of 2022 Notes - - 1,133 -

Normalized net income 66,095 11,312 170,681 49,566

C. Normalized Earnings per Share

Normalized Earnings per Share represents Earnings per Share adjusted for impairment charges, the premium paid on redemption of our 2022 Notes together with the associated accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, prepayment fees on repayment of credit facilities, accelerated stock based compensation expense due to vesting and new awards of fully vested incentive shares and gains or losses on sale of vessels. Normalized Earnings per Share is a non-U.S. GAAP quantitative measure which we believe will assist investors and analysts who often adjust reported Earnings per Share for items that do not affect operating performance or operating cash generated. Normalized Earnings per Share is not defined in U.S. GAAP and should not be considered to be an alternate to Earnings per Share as reported or any other financial metric required by such accounting principles. Our use of Normalized Earnings per Share may vary from the use of similarly titled measures by others in our industry.

NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Three Twelve Twelve months months months months ended ended ended ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EPS as reported (USD) 1.84 0.35 4.65 1.23 Normalized net income adjustments-Class A common shares (in thousands USD) - 324 7,449 6,992 Weighted average number of Class A Common shares 35,891,587 17,741,008 35,125,003 17,687,137 Adjustment on EPS (USD) - 0.02 0.21 0.39 Normalized EPS (USD) 1.84 0.37 4.86 1.62

Safe Harbor Statement



This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," “should,” "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

future operating or financial results;





expectations regarding the future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;





geo-political events such as the conflict in Ukraine;





the length and severity of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and governmental responses thereto;





the financial condition of our charterers, particularly CMA CGM, our principal charterer and main source of operating revenue, and their ability to pay charterhire in accordance with the charters;





Global Ship Lease’s financial condition and liquidity, including its level of indebtedness or ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, ship acquisitions and other general corporate purposes;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to meet its financial covenants and repay its credit facilities;





Global Ship Lease’s expectations relating to dividend payments and forecasts of its ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under its credit facilities;





risks relating to the acquisition of Poseidon Containers and Global Ship Lease’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition;





future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;





operating expenses, availability of crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements and insurance costs;





general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;





assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;





changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;





risks incidental to ship operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and ship accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;





estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve its capital base;





Global Ship Lease’s expectations about the availability of ships to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new ships, or the useful lives of its ships;





Global Ship Lease’s continued ability to enter into or renew long-term, fixed-rate charters or other ship employment arrangements;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to realize expected benefits from its acquisition of secondhand vessels;





the continued performance of existing long-term, fixed-rate time charters;





Global Ship Lease’s ability to capitalize on its management’s and board of directors’ relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;





changes in governmental and classification societies’ rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;





expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;





unanticipated changes in laws and regulations including taxation;





potential liability from future litigation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication.

Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.



Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except share data)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,180 $ 80,757 Restricted cash 24,894 825 Accounts receivable, net 3,220 2,532 Inventories 11,410 6,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,224 6,711 Derivative asset 533 - Due from related parties 2,897 1,472 Total current assets $ 143,358 $ 98,613 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Vessels in operation $ 1,682,816 $ 1,140,583 Advances for vessels acquisitions and other additions 6,139 1,364 Deferred charges, net 37,629 22,951 Other non-current assets 14,010 - Derivative asset, net of current portion 6,694 - Restricted cash, net of current portion 103,468 10,680 Total non-current assets 1,850,756 1,175,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,994,114 $ 1,274,191 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 13,159 $ 10,557 Accrued liabilities 32,249 19,127 Current portion of long-term debt 190,316 76,681 Current portion of deferred revenue 8,496 5,623 Due to related parties 543 225 Total current liabilities $ 244,763 $ 112,213 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs $ 880,134 $ 692,775 Intangible liabilities-charter agreements 55,376 4,462 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 101,288 - Total non-current liabilities 1,036,798 697,237 Total liabilities $ 1,281,561 $ 809,450 Commitments and Contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common shares - authorized

214,000,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

36,464,109 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 17,741,008 shares) 365 177 Series B Preferred Shares - authorized

44,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

43,592 shares issued and outstanding (2020 – 22,822 shares) - - Series C Preferred Shares - authorized

250,000 shares with a $0.01 par value

Nil shares issued and outstanding (2020 - 250,000 shares) - 3 Additional paid in capital 698,463 586,355 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) 13,498 (121,794 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 227 - Total shareholders' equity 712,553 464,741 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,994,114 $ 1,274,191





Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUES Time charter revenue (includes related party revenues of $39,686 and $32,604 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $144,681 and $142,826 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 135,167 $ 69,517 $ 402,524 $ 282,272 Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements (includes related party amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements of $3,358 and $453 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $6,882 and $1,782 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 18,362 453 45,430 541 Total Operating Revenues 153,529 69,970 447,954 282,813 OPERATING EXPENSES: Vessel operating expenses (includes related party vessel operating expenses of $4,539 and $3,199 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $15,294 and $12,580 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 43,612 27,713 130,304 102,837 Time charter and voyage expenses (includes related party time charter and voyage expenses of $1,218 and $645 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $3,583 and $2,446 for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 4,789 2,431 13,100 11,149 Depreciation and amortization 19,245 12,008 61,563 46,978 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 General and administrative expenses 3,686 1,972 13,240 8,350 (Gain)/loss on sale of vessels - - (7,770 ) 244 Operating Income 82,197 25,846 237,517 104,758 NON-OPERATING INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 80 59 449 956 Interest and other finance expenses (include of $5,764 and $2,831 Notes premium for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (14,925 ) (14,821 ) (69,227 ) (65,354 ) Other income, net 1,125 915 2,812 1,252 Total non-operating expenses (13,720 ) (13,847 ) (65,966 ) (63,146 ) Income before income taxes 68,477 11,999 171,551 41,612 Income taxes 2 1 (56 ) (49 ) Net Income $ 68,479 $ 12,000 $ 171,495 $ 41,563 Earnings allocated to Series B Preferred Shares (2,384 ) (1,248 ) (8,263 ) (3,995 ) Net Income available to Common Shareholders $ 66,095 $ 10,752 $ 163,232 $ 37,568





Global Ship Lease, Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 68,479 $ 12,000 $ 171,495 $ 41,563 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 19,245 $ 12,008 $ 61,563 $ 46,978 Impairment of vessels - - - 8,497 (Gain)/loss on sale of vessel - - (7,770 ) 244 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,469 1,055 8,279 4,085 Amortization of original issue discount/premium on repurchase of notes (119 ) 814 8,615 3,269 Amortization of intangible liabilities-charter agreements (18,362 ) (453 ) (45,430 ) (541 ) Share based compensation 1,205 358 3,510 1,998 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable and other assets $ (10,656 ) $ 1,062 $ (33,211 ) $ 3,132 Increase in inventories (2,149 ) (901 ) (5,094 ) (721 ) Increase in derivative asset (7,000 ) - (7,000 ) - Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 7,111 (4,155 ) 5,939 (2,215 ) (Decrease)/increase in related parties' balances, net (1,444 ) 971 (1,107 ) 2,504 Increase/(decrease) in deferred revenue 102,602 (492 ) 104,160 (4,364 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (5 ) - - - Net cash provided by operating activities $ 160,376 $ 22,267 $ 263,949 $ 104,429 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of vessels and intangibles $ (36,000 ) $ - $ (463,750 ) $ (23,060 ) Cash paid for vessel expenditures (1,853 ) (520 ) (4,611 ) (4,089 ) Advances for vessel acquisitions and other additions 1,043 (64 ) (3,276 ) (4,541 ) Cash paid for drydockings (11,660 ) (4,657 ) (19,226 ) (14,756 ) Net proceeds from sale of vessels - - 16,514 6,852 Net cash used in investing activities $ (48,470 ) $ (5,241 ) $ (474,349 ) $ (39,594 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of 2024 Notes $ - $ 861 $ 22,701 $ 20,054 Repurchase of 2022 Notes, including premium - (32,356 ) (239,183 ) (91,971 ) Proceeds from drawdown of credit facilities and sale and leaseback 30,000 - 744,506 47,000 Repayment of credit facilities and sale and leaseback (37,835 ) (17,509 ) (115,502 ) (64,311 ) Repayment of refinanced debt - - (149,632 ) (44,366 ) Deferred financing costs paid (1,885 ) (231 ) (13,790 ) (1,193 ) Net proceeds from offering and repurchase of Class A common shares, net of offering costs - - 67,549 (74 ) Retirement of Class A common shares - - (10,000 ) - Proceeds from offering of Series B preferred shares, net of offering costs (20 ) 11,811 51,234 18,647 Class A common shares-dividend paid (9,235 ) - (27,940 ) - Series B Preferred Shares-dividend paid (2,384 ) (1,248 ) (8,263 ) (3,995 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (21,359 ) $ (38,672 ) $ 321,680 $ (120,209 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 90,547 (21,646 ) 111,280 (55,374 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 112,995 113,908 92,262 147,636 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 203,542 $ 92,262 $ 203,542 $ 92,262 Supplementary Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 13,238 $ 19,655 $ 49,528 $ 59,769 Non-cash Investing activities: Unpaid drydocking expenses 5,799 1,061 5,799 1,321 Unpaid vessel expenditures 6,257 1,459 6,257 4,127 Unpaid advances for vessels acquisitions and other additions 1,499 - 1,499 - Acquisition of vessels and intangibles 4,209 - 96,344 - Non-cash financing activities: Issuance of 2024 Notes for the acquisition of vessels - - 35,000 - Premium on the 2024 Notes issued for the acquisition of vessels - - 1,680 - Net unrealized gain on interest rate cap 227 - 227 -

Investor and Media Contacts:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438