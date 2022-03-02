OverActive Media Enters the Metaverse With a Multi-Year Zilliqa Partnership

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, announces Zilliqa, a provider of eco-friendly, leading high-performance, high-security blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralized applications, as its newest partner. The five-year deal provides OverActive’s MAD Lions brand, one of the top esports organizations in Europe with professional teams in League of Legends (LoL) and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), with an opportunity to deliver enhanced engagement experiences in the digital realm to both fans and partners while tapping into new audiences in the metaverse.



“At OverActive Media, we’re continuously looking for new and meaningful ways to connect with today’s generation of fans,” said Chris Overholt, President and CEO, OverActive Media. “In partnering with Zilliqa, we’re unlocking the future potential and power of community engagement as the gaming, esports, and entertainment industry evolves.”

The partnership gives Zilliqa sponsorship opportunities with all MAD Lions teams and the MAD Lions roster of Call of Duty: Warzone content creators. Fans can expect to see Zilliqa branding on MAD Lions’ CS:GO team jerseys, content creator hoodies, and integrated into content across both brand and influencer social channels. Additionally, the MAD Lions community will have access to exclusive events for fans in the MAD Lions metaverse, viewing parties and giveaways. Zilliqa’s upcoming creator-focused NFT marketplace and Web-3 and XR-powered Metapolis will add further experiential layers creating exciting new fan experiences.

“Partnering with Zilliqa opens the doors for us to deliver enhanced experiences to our fans in the metaverse. Their technical expertise paired with our ability to engage fans enables us to access a new dimension of entertainment,” said Jorge Schnura, Vice President, Strategy, OverActive Media. “We are also proud to partner with a brand in this space that is committed to sustainability. Zilliqa’s ambitions to become carbon neutral by 2022 sealed the deal.”

As part of the Company’s broader partnership strategy, OverActive targets brands that provide value to its core audience, are leaders in their respective categories and through collaboration, can deliver new experiences to today’s generation of fans. Zilliqa is a welcome addition to MAD Lions’ ever-evolving partner roster.

“MAD Lions already have an extensive and loyal following, so we are excited to have them enter our metaverse and give them an opportunity to build unforgettable experiences for their fans,” said Dr. Ben Livshits, CEO of Zilliqa. “Our experience within the esports market and expertise in scalable blockchain technology has this collaboration set for unlimited potential over the next five years.”

“We can’t wait to share the activities we’ll be able to organize for our fans in the metaverse and future opportunities to access experiences, our players and our influencers,” added Schnura.

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) the listing and trading of the OverActive Shares on the TSXV, (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (c) the use of proceeds of the Offering.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction and other risk factors set out in the filing statement. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) (OTCQB:OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT ZILLIQA

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralized applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyze and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa’s technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitization, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralized and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivized marketing, and sports. To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 25 million transactions since launching its mainnet and is home to a flourishing decentralized application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.