FischTank PR to Present at Nordic Startup Event Hosted by the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce in New York

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR , a leading public relations and marketing firm spanning sustainability/cleantech, healthcare/biotech, B2B technologies, and real estate and professional services, today announced that Vice President Ashley Willis and Account Director Samantha Breccia will present an overview on corporate communications and U.S. media relations strategy for international technology companies at the Canute startup program hosted by the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce in New York on Wednesday, March 2.



Ten select technology and other various startups from Denmark will be in attendance for an entrepreneurial bootcamp, offering a tailored program on how to successfully enter the U.S. market. During the three-day event, startup founders will engage with investors, recruitment specialists, and marketing experts to gain a better understanding of how to scale their company in one of the largest markets in the world.

FischTank will lead an interactive discussion detailing marketing and communications strategies that are critical to the successful launch into the U.S. market, including media relations, content writing & marketing, search engine optimization , social media, and email marketing. Participating startups will have the opportunity to ask business-specific questions relating to their own marketing initiatives, while also learning about the work FischTank has done with several international brands, both startup and established, to develop and deploy effective messaging to reach U.S. business audiences. This will be the third time FischTank has presented as part of the Canute program.

“International startups planning to enter the U.S. market are balancing several logistics at once, and oftentimes, the task of building out an effective marketing and communications strategy can take a back seat,” said Ashley Willis, Vice President, FischTank PR. “Our team has worked with startups from across the globe to develop impactful campaigns and offer strategic guidance to establish a strong digital footprint, garner media attention, and build brand awareness here in the U.S. We’re excited to take our experiences, lessons learned, and best practices to the startups participating in Canute’s program.”

Following the educational portion of the program, VCs, business angels, accelerators, incubators, and others are invited to participate in this year’s Investor Day. During that event, select startups from Denmark will pitch their tech businesses to a panel and audience with the goal of raising their next funding round to expand into the U.S. market.

