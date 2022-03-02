Real Brands Inc. Uplists to OTCQB

North Providence, RI, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Brands Inc. (OTCPK: RLBD/OTCQB: RLBD), a multi-brand owner formulator, extractor and manufacturer of branded hemp-derived CBD products, has received approval from with the OTC Markets Group (OTC) to uplist to the OTCQB from the OTC Pink market. Today, March 2, 2022, Real Brands will join the 900+ fully reporting, certified companies that trade on the OTCQB, the middle tier of OTC Markets.



“Uplisting to the OTCQB is a significant milestone for Real Brands, our investors and shareholders because it appeals to higher quality investors who typically avoid more speculative Pink Sheet companies,” stated Thom Kidrin, Real Brands CEO. “The financial reporting, annual verification and management certification that the OTCQB requires provides the transparency desired by most potential shareholders and investors. Thus, we will be more appealing to the capital markets when we look to execute our growth strategy of developing new CBD products, extending our brand lines and acquiring additional brands and facilities, as trading on a higher tier exchange will provide enhanced credibility and exposure to a broader array of investors who could help us more efficiently achieve our goals.”

Real Brands’ initial primary business has been pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid extraction of CBD isolate and distillate, as well as terpenes and minor cannabinoids, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and proprietary formulation, production, and sales of hemp-derived consumer brands. The Company has also made a strategic commitment to becoming a brand owner and has committed resources to developing proprietary branded product lines with novel formulations in order to distribute high-quality, low-cost, hemp-derived products such as topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays and other products that contain hemp derivative distillate or isolate as well as other minor cannabinoids.

Real Brands is the result of a 2020 merger with Canadian American Standard Hemp Inc. (CASH) that brought together industrial-scale hemp CBD oil/isolate extraction and processing, wholesaling of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sales of numerous hemp-derived CBD consumer brands of smokable, edible and topical products. Our Halo 5 is a proprietary chromatography extraction technology utilizing a Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) that provides the advantage of producing large quantities of highly purified material and precise pharmaceutical grade molecular separation at dramatically reduced costs. Visit https://www.realbrands.com/ Consumer product lines are available on www.phazesports.com, www.wabrands.com, and www.americanstandardhemp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Real Brands, Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Real Brands' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “confident,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of any websites referenced herein are not incorporated into this release.