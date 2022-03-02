AutoScheduler.AI to Present and Exhibit at MODEX® 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, will present and exhibit at the MODEX Show, held in Atlanta, GA, March 28 – 31, 2022. AutoScheduler will present "Enhanced AutoPilot: Automating the Decision Support Process in Complex Warehouse Operations" during the Emerging Tech Session on Wednesday, March 30, at 10:30 AM.



“Companies invest in real-time transportation, freight, and warehouse visibility to collect data and analyze how internal teams, partners, and 3PLs are helping run supply chains. But tying all of the systems and information back to execution inside of a facility is very challenging," said Keith Moore, COO of AutoScheduler.AI. “As an intelligent warehouse orchestration solution, AutoScheduler connects to the TMS, ERP, and/or WMS to accelerate productivity and increase efficiencies.”

The AutoScheduler MODEX session is for manufacturers and shippers that want to learn about transformational ways to change how your DC networks operate without investing a considerable amount of time or money in capital-intensive projects. During Enhanced AutoPilot: Automating the Decision Support Process in Complex Warehouse Operations, AutoScheduler will cover:

Best approaches to leverage data to optimize execution inside a distribution center and drive efficiency.

How to use data to mitigate the labor crisis companies face.

How to enable planning staff inside of DCs to be more proactive.

How to maximize customer delivery with all the constraints that exist at each unique site (capacity, space, inventory availability, semi-automated processes, customers, and more).

AutoScheduler will exhibit its warehouse orchestration solution that performs advanced warehouse planning with prescriptive analytics in Booth C5471 at MODEX.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497