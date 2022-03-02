Insights on the Empty Capsules Global Market to 2030 - Featuring ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps and Lonza Among Others

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Empty Capsules Market by Product, Raw Material, Therapeutic Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global empty capsules market was valued at $2,382.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,230.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Capsule is defined as the solid dosage in which active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or inert substances are enclosed in soft or hard shell. Empty capsules are mostly made of gelatin. API is available in various formulations such as powder, semisolid mass, granules, and liquid. Capsules can be administered orally and vaginally. The capsule is easier to swallow as compared to other drug delivery forms such as a tablets.



Growth of the global empty capsules market is majorly driven by alarming increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases; rise in government initiatives to spread awareness and promote advantages of nutraceuticals products; surge in number of capsule production; rise in expenditure on human healthcare services; and rise in adoption of gelatin capsules.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 10 million deaths were reported due to cancer, globally. Healthcare supplements such as vitamin & minerals, herbs, and fibers are advised to patients having chemotherapy and radiation procedures to avoid side effects and strengthen their immune system. Moreover, in November 2021, ACG Capsules, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, announced the launch of "ACG loves NOTHING", which is a global nutraceutical campaign and aimed to enhance nutraceutical production through industry leading innovation and collaboration strategy.

Rise in number of geriatric population and surge in demand for vitamin and mineral supplements drive growth of the market. Geriatric population is more vulnerable to chronic diseases and osteoarthritis disease, which surge demand for various drug therapies and vitamins& minerals for better health outcomes. This surges need for empty capsule production and is expected to propel growth of the market.



Increase in development of the pharmaceutical sector and surge in need for immunity booster supplements are major factors that drive the global empty capsules market. Moreover, increase in number of clinical studies significantly contributes toward the market growth. Clinical studies aim to evaluate safety and efficacy of drugs enclosed in capsule. Rise in number of capsule manufacturing acts as a key driving force for expansion of the global market. For instance, Lonza, a multinational chemical and biotechnology company produced 230 billion capsules in 2020. Furthermore, rise in funds by government and private organizations to develop capsule manufacturing units are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, ACG, announced that it will invest $78.00 million (Rs 600 crore) to develop Asia's largest capsule manufacturing unit in Maharashtra, India.



In addition, advancements in R&D activities in capsule drug delivery technology and rise in business expansion and partnership strategy are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion. Moreover, in October 2020, Lonza, a multinational chemical and biotechnology company, announced the investment of $93 million in the capsule and health ingredients, which enable companies to expand its overall manufacturing capacity of capsule by 30 billion capsules, per year.



However, high cost of gelatin and lower availability of raw materials to manufacture gelatin are anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in number of capsule manufacturing units, advancements of technology for development of wide range of range having different flavor, color &size, and increase in awareness among population about nutraceutical products augment growth of the empty capsules sector. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering lucrative opportunities in the empty capsules market.



Some of the major companies that operate in the global empty capsules market are ACG Worldwide, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel), Medi-Caps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.), Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd, Suheung Co., Ltd, and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.



Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global empty capsules market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global empty capsules market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases

3.5.1.2. Increase in number of empty capsules production

3.5.1.3. Advancements in technology to develop capsules

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Ethical concerns along with price fluctuations regarding gelatin material

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of pharmaceutical industry and rise in healthcare expenditure

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the empty capsules market



CHAPTER 4: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Gelatin capsules

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Gelatin Capsule, by Type

4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Hard gelatin capsule (HGC)

4.2.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Soft gelatin capsule (SGC)

4.2.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Non-gelatin capsules

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pig Meat

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Bovine meat

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Bone

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC APPILICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Vitamin & dietary supplements

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Antacids & anti-flatulent preparations

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Cardiac therapy drugs

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Pharmaceutical manufacturers

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Nutraceutical manufacturers

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: EMPTY CAPSULE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ACG Worldwide

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. Bright Pharma Caps Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.3. CapsCanada Corporation

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.4. Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Medi-Caps Limited

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.6. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Roxlor LLC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. Suheung Co., Ltd.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3jvcu

Attachment