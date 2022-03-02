New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Carbon Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030576/?utm_source=GNW

Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Carbon Materials estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Special Graphite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Advanced Carbon Materials market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Advanced Carbon Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Carbon Nanotubes Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020



In the global Carbon Nanotubes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$872.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 231 Featured) -

Arkema S.A.

Arry International Group Limited

FutureCarbon Materials GmbH

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Hanwha Chemical

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Limited

MItsbuishi Rayon

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Showa Denko K.K.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries

Zoltek







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Uncertainty Characterizes Carbon Fiber Supply, Wind Sector to

Drive Demand

An Introduction to Advanced Carbon Materials

Special Graphite

Carbon Fiber

EXHIBIT 4: Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Region/

Country (in ?000 MT): 2019

Carbon Nanotube (CNT)

Carbon Foam

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product Type

EXHIBIT 5: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market by Product

Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Special

Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams, and

Other Product Types

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 6: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,

Construction, Electronics, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 8: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, USA,

Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan and Rest of World

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Carbon Materials Versatility Comes from Exceptional

Thermal Stability and Properties

Lightweight Properties of Carbon NanoMaterials: Broadens the

Use Case

Advanced Carbon Materials Find Usage in Niche Applications of

Key Industries

Aerospace and Defense: The Largest Application Market for

Carbon Materials

Surging Use of Advanced Composites in Aerospace Assembly to

Bode Well for Market Growth

Carbon Materials for Hypersonic Aircraft

The Many Challenges with Using Carbon Fiber Composites in

Aircraft Manufacture

Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector

Benefits Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide

(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw

Material

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts

EXHIBIT 10: Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various

Aircraft Types: 2021E

Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-20

EXHIBIT 12: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market Growth

Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind

Energy Sector to Benefit Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable

Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

EXHIBIT 14: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon

Fiber Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

(CFRP) in Thousand Metric Tons for 2020, and 2025

Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive

Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials in Solar Panels & Wind

Turbines

Advanced Carbon Materials Finds Increasing Preference for

Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry: The Most Promising End-Use Area for

Recycled Carbon Fiber Use

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future

Demand

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

EXHIBIT 17: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years

2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

EXHIBIT 18: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel

Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE

Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Advanced Carbon Materials Use Case in Automobiles

Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive

Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials

Racing Sport Concepts Introduces Sophisticated Carbon Fiber

Aero Kits Package

Electronics Industry: A Niche Market for Advanced Carbon Materials

Recycled Carbon Fiber Takes the Market by Storm

Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor Challenging Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

