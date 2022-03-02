New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Carbon Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030576/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market to Reach US$8.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Carbon Materials estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Special Graphite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Advanced Carbon Materials market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Advanced Carbon Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Carbon Nanotubes Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020
In the global Carbon Nanotubes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$872.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 231 Featured) -
- Arkema S.A.
- Arry International Group Limited
- FutureCarbon Materials GmbH
- Global Graphene Group
- Graphenea
- Hanwha Chemical
- Hexcel Corporation
- Jiangsu Cnano Technology Limited
- MItsbuishi Rayon
- Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
- Toray Industries
- Zoltek
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030576/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Uncertainty Characterizes Carbon Fiber Supply, Wind Sector to
Drive Demand
An Introduction to Advanced Carbon Materials
Special Graphite
Carbon Fiber
EXHIBIT 4: Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Region/
Country (in ?000 MT): 2019
Carbon Nanotube (CNT)
Carbon Foam
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Product Type
EXHIBIT 5: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market by Product
Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Special
Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams, and
Other Product Types
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 6: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market by
Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 8: World Advanced Carbon Materials Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, USA,
Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan and Rest of World
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advanced Carbon Materials Versatility Comes from Exceptional
Thermal Stability and Properties
Lightweight Properties of Carbon NanoMaterials: Broadens the
Use Case
Advanced Carbon Materials Find Usage in Niche Applications of
Key Industries
Aerospace and Defense: The Largest Application Market for
Carbon Materials
Surging Use of Advanced Composites in Aerospace Assembly to
Bode Well for Market Growth
Carbon Materials for Hypersonic Aircraft
The Many Challenges with Using Carbon Fiber Composites in
Aircraft Manufacture
Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector
Benefits Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw
Material
Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts
EXHIBIT 10: Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various
Aircraft Types: 2021E
Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-20
EXHIBIT 12: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market Growth
Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind
Energy Sector to Benefit Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable
Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024
EXHIBIT 14: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020
Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon
Fiber Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics
(CFRP) in Thousand Metric Tons for 2020, and 2025
Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Drive
Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials in Solar Panels & Wind
Turbines
Advanced Carbon Materials Finds Increasing Preference for
Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry
Automotive Industry: The Most Promising End-Use Area for
Recycled Carbon Fiber Use
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand
EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years
2015, 2020 and 2028
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
EXHIBIT 18: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel
Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE
Standards for the Years 2018-2025
Advanced Carbon Materials Use Case in Automobiles
Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive
Demand for Advanced Carbon Materials
Racing Sport Concepts Introduces Sophisticated Carbon Fiber
Aero Kits Package
Electronics Industry: A Niche Market for Advanced Carbon Materials
Recycled Carbon Fiber Takes the Market by Storm
Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor Challenging Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Special Graphite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Special Graphite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Special Graphite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Carbon Fibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Carbon Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Nanotubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Nanotubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Carbon Nanotubes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Carbon Foams by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Carbon Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Sports by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Sports by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials by
Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams
and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon
Foams and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive,
Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite,
Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials by
Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams
and Other Product Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Carbon Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Advanced Carbon Materials by
Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Carbon Materials
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Carbon Materials by Product Type - Special
Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Product Type - Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers,
Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced
Carbon Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Special Graphite, Carbon Fibers, Carbon
Nanotubes, Carbon Foams and Other Product Types for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Advanced Carbon Materials by Application -
Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports, Construction,
Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Carbon
Materials by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Energy,
Automotive, Sports, Construction, Electronics and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced
Carbon Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Sports,
Construction, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030576/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________