Global Commercial Vehicles Market to Reach 27.9 Million Units by 2026



Commercial vehicles represent an important means of business transport, and may include freight vehicles, company vans, and other such vehicles not owned by an individual for personal use. Growth in the commercial vehicles market is primarily driven by availability of freight, and level of transportation and logistics activity, which in turn is dependent on economic growth and health of commercial, business, and industrial activity. Government spending on infrastructure projects such as power generation, road constructions, mining, mega and smart cities will also drive demand for a range of commercial vehicles used for transportation in these segments. Open trade environment, tax policies towards automobile sector, availability of consumer finance, fluctuation in exchange rates, varying inflation levels also influence the industry`s growth prospects. Other factors that are critical to commercial vehicles market include stringent environmental laws, globalization of vehicle concepts, transportation infrastructure in place and technology advancements such as advanced driver assistance systems for passenger/vehicle safety and accident prevention.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicles estimated at 21.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 27.9 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. The demand for light commercial vehicles segment remains dominant in the market due to versatile performance of such vehicles in varied conditions, ease-of-maintenance, comfort and cost-effectiveness. Growing levels of economic activity, increasing road transportation, and recovery in global production & trade are leading to increased consumer spending on trucks. Recovery in business spending in the year 2021 & beyond will bring back growth fundamentals currently forced into hiatus by the virus led disruption and economic recession. Sales of commercial vehicles are witnessing a gradual increase in volumes in certain countries driven by an uptick in demand from construction, agriculture, and mining sectors. In addition, inventory push and heavy discounts offered by commercial vehicle manufacturers are also contributing to a certain extent towards the rise in volume sales.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 10.6 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 5.7 Million Units by 2026



The Commercial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 10.6 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.7 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. While the US continues to retain its standing as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturing nation, the Asia-Pacific market is developing into a region laden with tremendous potential in terms of production. China and India will continue to be growth engines for the market in the short to medium term period, owing to huge demand for commercial vehicles and subsequent rise in their production in these countries.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland Limited

BYD

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Corporation

General Motors Company

Groupe Renault

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc.

Proterra

Scania AB

Tata Motors Ltd

Toyota (GB) PLC

VDL Groep

MAN SE

Yutong







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Vehicles Market

Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Rise in Uptake of Autonomous Vehicles & Truck Platooning

Telematics & Uptime Support

Commercial Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Commercial Vehicles: A Prelude

Disparity in Classification of CVs by Region

Global Market for Commercial Vehicles by Type: 2020

Global Market for Commercial Vehicles by End-Use: 2020

Categorization of Trucks based on GVW

Categorization of Trucks based on Class and End-Use

Correlation Between the CV Market & the Transportation Industry

Market Outlook

Developing Markets to Lend Traction to Market

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong

Production Centers for CVs

Light Commercial Vehicles Commands Largest Share

Trucks: Backbone of Logistics Industry

Global Industrial Truck Market: An Overview

Competition

Manufacturers Focus on Supplier-End User Relationship

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global (>16t) Truck

Market: 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Light Commercial

Vehicles Market: 2019

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Heavy Commercial

Vehicles Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Galvanizes Electric Light Commercial Vehicles to Play

as Backbone of Delivery Infrastructure

Buzzing Trends with Potential to Redefine Commercial Vehicle Space

Vehicle Efficiency Gains Focus

Trend Towards Alternative Fuels & Diesel

Select Examples

Electrification of Commercial Vehicles Gains Momentum

Select Developments in Commercial Electric Vehicles Space

Marking an Era of Automated & Autonomous Vehicles

Disruptions in Traditional Vehicle Architecture

Servitization Garners Pace

Use of Insurance Packages

Rise in Use of Advanced Tracking Systems

Driverless Systems Seek Role in CV Industry

Digitalization of Logistics & Market Changes Prompt Truck

Operators to Rush Headlong into Automation Drive

Cloud Computing Experiences Increasing Adoption

Connected Technology to Revolutionize Commercial Vehicle Ecosystem

IoT Supports Roll Out of Connected CVs

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Focus on Smart Highway to Elevate the Image of Connected CV

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the

Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart

Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual

Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

On-Road Safety Drives Business Case for Connected CV

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for

New CV Purchases

Average Age of Trucks and Buses in the EU (in Years): 2016-2018

Trend Towards Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient Vehicles

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles in the Spotlight

Safety Features Gain Precedence

Growing Focus On Telematics as a Key Value Addition in Trucking

Industry

Rising Demand for Refrigerated Vehicles Augurs Well for CV Market

Global Cold Chain Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2020 and 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Factors Governing Demand for Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles

Food Trucks Gain Demand

Privatization of School Bus Services Lends Growth

Competition: Market Share Findings

Market Share of Leading Players in the US Class 8 Trucks

Market: 2020E

Market Share of Leading Brands in the US Pickup Trucks Market:

2019

US Commercial Van Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Brands

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by Segment -

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Canadian Pickup Trucks Market (Q3 2020 and Q3 2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Leading Brands

Canadian Commercial Van Market (2019 and 2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Leading Brands

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Chinese Truck Market: An Overview

Chinese Truck Market by Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Heavy Truck, Light Truck, Medium Truck and

Mini Truck

Competitive Scenario

Chinese Heavy Duty Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players

Chinese Medium Duty Trucks Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players

Bus Segment Scenario

Chinese Bus Market by Segment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Bus, Light Bus, Medium Bus and Mini Bus

Market Analytics

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,

Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ELCVs Gain Momentum Amid Stringent Regulations

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by Segment -

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



TURKEY

Table 27: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Turkey Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Australia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Highway Development Programs Favor Growth

Hybrid & Electric CVs to Expand Market

Regulations to Drive Technological Innovations

Competitive Scenario

Stiff Competition from Foreign Manufacturers

Indian Commercial Vehicle Market (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Light Commercial Vehicle (Passenger Transport) by

Company

Indian Commercial Vehicles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Production by Leading Players

Indian Commercial Vehicles Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Indian Medium & Heavy Trucks Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Company

Indian Commercial Vehicle Market (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Light Commercial Vehicle (Goods Transport) by

Company

Market Analytics

Table 36: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: India Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 38: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: South Korea Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles

by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Thailand

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 42: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 43: Latin America Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 44: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 45: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Argentina Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Market Overview

Leading Truck Brands in Brazil based on Number of

Registrations: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 47: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Brazil Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 49: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Mexico Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Middle East Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 56: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Iran Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 58: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Israel Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles

by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 62: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: UAE Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Commercial

Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



AFRICA

Commercial Vehicles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 66: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Vehicles by Segment - Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Africa Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Segment - Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 124

