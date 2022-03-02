New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961303/?utm_source=GNW
Global Commercial Vehicles Market to Reach 27.9 Million Units by 2026
Commercial vehicles represent an important means of business transport, and may include freight vehicles, company vans, and other such vehicles not owned by an individual for personal use. Growth in the commercial vehicles market is primarily driven by availability of freight, and level of transportation and logistics activity, which in turn is dependent on economic growth and health of commercial, business, and industrial activity. Government spending on infrastructure projects such as power generation, road constructions, mining, mega and smart cities will also drive demand for a range of commercial vehicles used for transportation in these segments. Open trade environment, tax policies towards automobile sector, availability of consumer finance, fluctuation in exchange rates, varying inflation levels also influence the industry`s growth prospects. Other factors that are critical to commercial vehicles market include stringent environmental laws, globalization of vehicle concepts, transportation infrastructure in place and technology advancements such as advanced driver assistance systems for passenger/vehicle safety and accident prevention.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicles estimated at 21.6 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 27.9 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. The demand for light commercial vehicles segment remains dominant in the market due to versatile performance of such vehicles in varied conditions, ease-of-maintenance, comfort and cost-effectiveness. Growing levels of economic activity, increasing road transportation, and recovery in global production & trade are leading to increased consumer spending on trucks. Recovery in business spending in the year 2021 & beyond will bring back growth fundamentals currently forced into hiatus by the virus led disruption and economic recession. Sales of commercial vehicles are witnessing a gradual increase in volumes in certain countries driven by an uptick in demand from construction, agriculture, and mining sectors. In addition, inventory push and heavy discounts offered by commercial vehicle manufacturers are also contributing to a certain extent towards the rise in volume sales.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 10.6 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 5.7 Million Units by 2026
The Commercial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 10.6 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.7 Million Units by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. While the US continues to retain its standing as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturing nation, the Asia-Pacific market is developing into a region laden with tremendous potential in terms of production. China and India will continue to be growth engines for the market in the short to medium term period, owing to huge demand for commercial vehicles and subsequent rise in their production in these countries.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Vehicles Market
Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period
Rise in Uptake of Autonomous Vehicles & Truck Platooning
Telematics & Uptime Support
Commercial Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Commercial Vehicles: A Prelude
Disparity in Classification of CVs by Region
Global Market for Commercial Vehicles by Type: 2020
Global Market for Commercial Vehicles by End-Use: 2020
Categorization of Trucks based on GVW
Categorization of Trucks based on Class and End-Use
Correlation Between the CV Market & the Transportation Industry
Market Outlook
Developing Markets to Lend Traction to Market
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
Light Commercial Vehicles Commands Largest Share
Trucks: Backbone of Logistics Industry
Global Industrial Truck Market: An Overview
Competition
Manufacturers Focus on Supplier-End User Relationship
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global (>16t) Truck
Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Light Commercial
Vehicles Market: 2019
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Heavy Commercial
Vehicles Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Galvanizes Electric Light Commercial Vehicles to Play
as Backbone of Delivery Infrastructure
Buzzing Trends with Potential to Redefine Commercial Vehicle Space
Vehicle Efficiency Gains Focus
Trend Towards Alternative Fuels & Diesel
Select Examples
Electrification of Commercial Vehicles Gains Momentum
Select Developments in Commercial Electric Vehicles Space
Marking an Era of Automated & Autonomous Vehicles
Disruptions in Traditional Vehicle Architecture
Servitization Garners Pace
Use of Insurance Packages
Rise in Use of Advanced Tracking Systems
Driverless Systems Seek Role in CV Industry
Digitalization of Logistics & Market Changes Prompt Truck
Operators to Rush Headlong into Automation Drive
Cloud Computing Experiences Increasing Adoption
Connected Technology to Revolutionize Commercial Vehicle Ecosystem
IoT Supports Roll Out of Connected CVs
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Focus on Smart Highway to Elevate the Image of Connected CV
The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the
Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart
Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual
Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)
On-Road Safety Drives Business Case for Connected CV
Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for
New CV Purchases
Average Age of Trucks and Buses in the EU (in Years): 2016-2018
Trend Towards Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient Vehicles
Hybrid Commercial Vehicles in the Spotlight
Safety Features Gain Precedence
Growing Focus On Telematics as a Key Value Addition in Trucking
Industry
Rising Demand for Refrigerated Vehicles Augurs Well for CV Market
Global Cold Chain Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2020 and 2025
MARKET ANALYSIS
