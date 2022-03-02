InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Offers Hearing Products on Walmart Canada's Flagship Online Store - Walmart.ca

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope He a ring Technologies Inc. ( OTC: I N ND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced the launch of some of its HearingAssist and iHear brand hearing products and related supplies on Walm a rt.ca , Walmart's Canada's flagship online store. InnerScope expects to add more of its hearing product portfolio and related supplies on Walmart.ca in the coming weeks.



These are some of the affordable HearingAssist and iHear brand hearing products that are currently available for the 1.5 million customers that visit Walm a rt.ca each day:

Hearing loss is the third most prevalent but treatable condition among seniors. About 65% of Canadians over the age of 70 have hearing loss. According to a new study from Statistics Canada, more than half of Canadians between the ages of 40 and 79 have at least mild hearing loss, but 77 percent of them don't realize it. As a result, many are reluctant to seek help from a Registered Audiologist or Registered Hearing Aid Practitioner.

InnerScope plans to help tens of millions of people in North America who may have hearing loss or undetected hearing loss by deploying in-store automated Self-Check Hearin g Screening Ki o sks through major retailers and pharmacy chains. InnerScope's Self Check Hearing Screening Kiosk offers the public free and convenient access to quickly self-check their hearing and provide awareness about hearing loss by promoting early detection and intervention, which improves the quality of life of those experiencing diminished hearing.

"We are excited to offer our HearingAssist and iHear brand hearing products on Walmart.ca," stated Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We look forward to continuing to build and expand our relationship with Walmart through InnerScope's subsidiary HearingAssist, America's number-one affordable hearing aid brand and currently Walmart's largest hearing aid supplier. We believe InnerScope, with its growing market presence and footprint, is leading the way for delivering affordable hearing healthcare in-store or right to consumers' homes through major retailers."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acqu i sition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquire d HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlaz o Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walm a rt.com , Amaz o n .com , Gi a nt E agle , Hy- V ee , Hart i g Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, & WellDeservedHealth.com. Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains launching soon.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com

