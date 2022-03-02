Jeff Cook Cares Gives Back to Local Communities with Donations to 45 Charities in 2021

CHARLESTON, SC, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Jeff Cook Real Estate spent 2021 not only helping home sellers and buyers, but the local communities it serves as well. Through Jeff Cook Cares, an initiative that sets aside 1 percent of the agency’s commission on each home sold to benefit community programs, 45 local charities received contributions in 2021. Last year proved to be the program’s most charitable year to date, with more than $500,000 donated over the past six years.

In 2021, Jeff Cook Cares hosted a golf tournament to raise money for Chair the Love, an organization that gives wheelchairs to individuals in need; sponsored animal adoptions for Jeff Cook’s birthday “pawty;” hosted Duffels of Hope to provide duffel bags made out of recycled Jeff Cook Real Estate billboards to homeless shelters and communities; donated 500 recycled billboard backpacks filled with supplies to school children in need; contributed to Toys for Tots; donated to local families who found themselves in difficult circumstances during the holiday season; and much more.

“Jeff Cook Cares is an initiative we’re extremely proud of, and we’re thrilled to be able to give back to our communities in meaningful and impactful ways,” said Founder Jeff Cook. “Our donations and events are focused on the well-being of local children and families in need, and we’re hopeful that our contributions empower them and make a difference in their lives.”

Jeff Cook Cares is not a non-profit, but a savings account that accumulates money with each Jeff Cook Real Estate sale, with past contributions going to more than 140 organizations and initiatives — including the Moncks Corner Tornado Relief Efforts, The Fuller Center, Cane Bay High School Band, Closet of Hope, local animal shelters, Cathedral Academy, Down Syndrome Association, Camp Happy Days, and many more. The donations support children and families

