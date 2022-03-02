IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Nowigence Inc.

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Nowigence Inc., a fast-growing SaaS company developing and commercializing a ready-to-use AI platform called Pluaris™ that automates reading and analysis of textual data, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



If the amount that you have to read exceeds your capacity to consume, you experience fatigue or lack of concentration, or have problems recalling what you have just read, then the company’s reading comprehension application, Pluaris, will assist you. Pluaris automates and mimics our human abilities to digest knowledge from the way we read. You can stay abreast 24/7 on topics or subjects that matter to you. In fact, you can read and analyze more content than previously possible.

Nowigence’s Pluaris is a smart, cloud-based app that automates and mimics our human abilities to digest knowledge from the way we read. It is a Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tool that generates an annotated data feed based on your topics of interest and automatically creates a permanent personal knowledge base from your feed and private uploads. It has human-like capabilities for comprehending textual data, allowing users to efficiently summarize, uncover precise answers to questions, analyze different data perspectives, discover new connections, create organized nested notes, and work collaboratively with others by sharing in real-time from anywhere in the world.

By integrating state-of-the-art data processing techniques in an intuitive interface, Nowigence puts the power of data science in the hands of consumers. Based on its customer surveys, Pluaris users are capable of processing their normal reading load in one-fourth of the time or less. The gains from saving time by reading and analyzing faster allow users to reduce or eliminate backlog, stay on top of the topics or subjects that matter most to them, build team spirit working off the same database, reduce meetings, overcome the stress of being underprepared with insights being available at a snap, improve work-life or student-life balance, and grow their knowledge base every day without the time spent in looking for information.

“In today’s high-speed world, individuals are required to consume a tremendous amount of text-based information, both personally and professionally. Nowigence is working to address this information overload and make absorbing knowledge more efficient,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Nowigence is led by an experienced team of business professionals who have been successful with start-ups involving innovative and cutting-edge technologies to solve complex problems, and we’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for the company as it continues to develop and commercialize Pluaris.”

About Nowigence

Nowigence is focused on simplifying the challenges of learning. The company has created a cloud-based app, Pluaris™, that allows individuals, teams and enterprises to quickly distill knowledge from massive amounts of textual data, both public and private. By integrating state-of-the-art data processing techniques in an intuitive interface at an affordable subscription price, Pluaris puts the power of data science into the hands of consumers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nowigence.com.

