MusclePharm to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

LAS VEGAS, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (“MusclePharm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer; Sabina Rizvi, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer; and T.J. Dillashaw, the Company’s Head of Marketing and Business Development, will be participating at the 34th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, CA.



The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. There will be no formal presentation.

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle Company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the Company’s most popular.

Contact:

John Mills, Managing Partner

ICR, Inc.

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com