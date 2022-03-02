Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Strengthens Position with Significant Acquisition

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Last year was a monumental year for merger and acquisition activity. Records worldwide weren’t just broken, they were smashed by M&A activity reaching a stunning $5.9 trillion, up 64% from 2020 while representing the highest volume since 1980. More than 63,000 M&A transactions were completed as companies found new avenues to growth against the backdrop of a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and disrupted supply chains.

The sharpest increase in deal flow came from the United States, which experienced an 82% surge. Companies from all different sectors and industries joined forces to position for continued future success, including diversified CPG wellness company Flora Growth Corp., which recently made a significant acquisition to fuel expansion into the U.S. market.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands delivering the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage.

For more information about this company, visit www.FloraGrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

