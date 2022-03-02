Stella Diagnostics to Present at “Next Big Thing” Session at Society of American Gastroenterologists and Endoscopic Surgeons Annual Meeting

Stella Diagnostics Designated as a Semi-Finalist for SAGES Shark Tank 2022



Stella Diagnostics and Collaborators to Give a Clinical Science Data Presentation at Major Medical Conference in Denver

DENVER, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC: SLDX), a molecular diagnostics-based organization optimizing patient management strategies for precancerous and cancerous esophageal diseases, today announced its abstract, “Multi-Institutional Study Assessing STLA101 Assay Performance for the Detection of Cancerous Progression in Barrett's Esophagus”, has been selected for the Next Big Thing session at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2022 Annual Meeting. The congress will be held March 16-19, 2022, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The dataset will be presented by Sumeet K. Mittal, MD, Clinical Advisor to Stella Diagnostics, board certified surgeon, and Surgical Director of the Esophageal and Foregut Program at Norton Thoracic Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. The abstract will be co-presented by Dr. Christopher Hartley of the Mayo Clinic, and principal investigator of Stella Diagnostics’ Collaborative Research Agreement with the Mayo Clinic to assess the performance of the Company's STLA101 panel that detects and quantifies hallmarks of cancer development in tissue of patients diagnosed with Barrett's esophagus (a precancerous condition with high incidence).

Hosted By: Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES)

Program Number: ETP433/ NEXT BIG THING SESSION

Session Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - Saturday, March 19, 2022

Session Time: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Dr. Joe Abdo, CEO of Stella Diagnostics, said, “It is an honor to be selected for participation in The Next Big Thing session for SAGES, and we are very grateful to be designated as an organization that can create a paradigm shift for precancer screening. SAGES is one of the world’s premier professional organizations for gastrointestinal observation, early cancer detection screening and endoscopic surgery, which is our primary user market. This is a tremendous opportunity to provide more information about the clinical advantages of our diagnostic assays to the thousands of gastroenterologists who are members of SAGES, as well as the Life Science investor community.”

Additionally, Stella Diagnostics was designated as a semi-finalist for SAGES Shark Tank 2022, which is a partnership with Varia Ventures Shark Tank 2022 included a three-pronged initiative to educate its members on entrepreneurism, engage and showcase inventors through the reimagined and funded SAGES Shark Tank business competition, and finance promising startups through the newly formed SAGES Investment Network Collaborative (SINC). Stella was the only diagnostics organization selected out of many GI-focused companies to present their assets, team, and path to market in front of SAGES members and judges.

Esophageal adenocarcinoma is the fastest rising cancer in the United States, with a 700% increase in incidence over the last four decades (Thuy-Van P. Hang, et al). The majority of these patients are diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Barrett's esophagus before their cancer is detected. Even though Barrett’s patients are screened routinely for disease progression, 4 out of 5 esophageal cancer patients still present to their oncologist in the advanced stages when the disease is uncurable.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 60 million people living with severe esophageal disease. Stella Diagnostics’ clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" that are based on Stella Diagnostics' beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause forecasted results to differ from actual results. Such risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, competitive factors, the ability to complete the proposed transaction and other such related risks. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized. Statements that are not historical fact, including without limitation statements which are preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "may," "should," "intends," or similar expressions are forward looking statements. While Stella Diagnostics believes these assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond our control and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Stella Diagnostics believes that many of the risks detailed here are part of doing business in the industry in which we would operate and compete. Forward looking statements only speak as of the date hereof and we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. While we believe the information used in this press release to be reliable, its accuracy has not been independently verified and cannot be guaranteed. Stella Diagnostics can give no assurances that any projections related to revenues, profit margins or profits will be realized.

