Cura Foundation and Sanford Health Win Two Awards in the Inaugural Anthem Awards

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Cura Foundation announces today that it has been named a Silver Winner for its #UniteToPrevent PSA Campaign in the Best Nonprofit Campaign and Best Influencer Endorsement categories (Health) as part of the Inaugural Anthem Awards. The PSA campaign has been executive produced by Cura Foundation’s president and founder, Robin Smith, M.D., MBA; Marcie Mulé and Roni Selig, co-presidents of RonMar Studios; and Ashleigh Walton, executive director of marketing at Sanford Health.



#UniteToPrevent is a U.S.-based multimedia campaign raising awareness of the continuing need to act safely, together, to stop the spread of COVID-19. The PSA clips distributed on TV, radio and the internet feature 19 celebrities and athletes. The campaign is supported by the Cura Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to improve human health globally, and Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. The initiative received additional support from three other entities: Aspire Capital, Alliance Global Partners and Akkad Holdings.

The #UniteToPrevent campaign reinforces the need to follow public health and prevention measures (especially mask wearing, vaccinations and boosters) as the COVID-19 landscape changes. PSA participants include singer and songwriter Josh Groban; entertainer Steve Harvey; talk show host Amanda Kloots; NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice; and actors and celebrities Colton Dunn, Joshua Malina, Raven-Symoné, Elise Neal, Cristela Alonzo, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nuñez, Leslie David, Margaret Cho, Loni Love, Ross Mathews, Bill Engvall, Gabrielle Carteris, Dan Bucatinsky and Bernie Williams. Learn more at unitetoprevent.org.

To reduce social disparities in the fight against COVID-19, Cura is expanding the reach of the campaign with two new PSAs in Spanish featuring multi-Grammy Award-winning recording artist Jon Secada and actors and celebrities Olga Merediz (“In the Heights,” “Encanto”), Alfonso Herrera (“Ozark”), Judy Reyes (“Scrubs,” “Devious Maids”), Cristián de La Fuente and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

#UniteToPrevent has circulated in the U.S., with people seeing or hearing it more than 535 million times in 25,402 radio and 121,404 TV airings. It has aired nationally on local affiliate television stations as well as national networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, ION, The CW, MyTV Network, Bounce and Telemundo.

“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, managing director, The Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are standing up to say it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

“COVID-19 knows no boundaries,” said Robin Smith, M.D., MBA, founder and president of the Cura Foundation. “The pandemic won't end for anyone until it ends for all. We all have to stay vigilant to protect ourselves and others. Get Vaccinated! #UniteToPrevent.”

“I cannot thank enough the incredible caregivers who have been fighting COVID-19 and all that comes with it for more than two years. We must continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus so their sacrifices do not go in vain,” said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “I applaud the Cura Foundation and all partners in the #UniteToPrevent campaign for raising awareness of this crucial message on the steps needed to keep our communities safe and reduce the strain on health care workers.”

Winners of the inaugural Anthem Awards were celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Anthem Awards were launched in response to the prevalence social good has gained within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program that supports emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized by the inaugural Anthem Awards.

About the Cura Foundation:

The Cura Foundation (“Cura”) is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to improve human health globally. Cura’s objective is to streamline health care delivery and optimize access to care to prevent and vanquish disease, reduce human suffering and increase the quality of life around the world. We aim to advance the development of breakthrough medical technologies, promote preventative measures, encourage interdisciplinary approaches to medicine, improve access to innovation and eliminate social disparities in health care.

At Cura, we #UniteToPrevent and #UniteToCure.

About Sanford Health:

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health’s transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.

About RonMar Studios:

RonMar Studios’ mission is to create meaningful, thought-provoking content that speaks to the world’s current state of affairs, with the ultimate goal of moving the needle. Award-winning executive producers Roni Selig and Marcie Mulé have joined forces to create an innovative video production company. With a talented team of producers, editors, writers and digital media creatives, RonMar Studios creates unscripted content, from long-form documentaries and reality programs to digital fundraisers, livestreams and National PSA campaigns. Recent projects include: Unite to Prevent PSA Campaign for the Cura Foundation (English and Spanish), The Lake Nona Impact Forum for Tavistock, and several concerts for The Young People’s Chorus of New York City﻿.

About The Anthem Awards:

The Anthem Awards, the Webby Awards’ newest initiative, was developed to recognize the breadth of social good work (online and offline) around the globe by honoring the organizations, brands and people creating long-lasting impact, including: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet, including websites; video; advertising, media & PR; apps, mobile and voice; social; podcasts; and games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement and AIGA.

Contact:

Robin Smith, MD

+1 (212) 584-4176

rsmith@thecurafoundation.com

