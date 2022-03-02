Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Tech Makes Mark in World of Autonomous Driving

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Once only a concept seen in movies, the world of autonomous driving is fast becoming a bona fide reality. Until now, only a few autonomous features have been available and limited to high-end vehicles, but the day of mass adoption and ubiquity is near. As one can imagine, the highest importance is on safety. Companies are taking different approaches to achieve that, with engineers busily fusing software, connectivity and operations to produce vehicles that can safely maneuver everything from traffic jams and pedestrians to freeways and dirt roads.

If you ask Cepton Inc., the road to safe and effective self-driving cars goes through lidar (short for light detection and ranging), and judging by the response to Cepton recently becoming public on the Nasdaq, Wall Street agrees.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (“MMT(R)”), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone. Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other top-10 global OEMs. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to the OEM and tier 1-studded metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base.

