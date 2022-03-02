The 4Less Group, Inc. Announces they are Now Offering over 100 Name Brand Tires and Wheels for Sale on their Ecommerce Site LiftKits4Less.com

Las Vegas, NV, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) wholly-owned subsidiary, Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. (AP4Less), announced today that this past January they have entered into agreements with multiple tire and wheel suppliers representing over 35 leading tire brands and approximately 85 wheel brands to be sold on their ecommerce site, liftkits4less.com, that specializes in aftermarket automotive parts for Jeeps, Trucks, and SUV’s.

As a result of these new agreements AutoParts4Less is now able to offer name brand tires and wheels to our clientele at even more affordable rates. Some of the major name brand tires include Michelin, Toyo, Nitto, B.F. Goodrich and Pirelli. Name brand wheels include Fuel Off Road, TIS, Gear and XD. Most importantly, all in-stock inventory is set to ship within 1-3 days of an order being placed.

Christopher Davenport, CEO of AP4Less states, “After coming off a record sales year, our team is very excited to now offer our lift kit and suspension customers the ability to outfit their trucks, jeeps, and SUV’s with name brand tires and wheels. It is a perfect match as most every lift kit buyer will also need to update their tire and wheel package once they have installed a typical lift kit. This recent addition to our offerings truly allows us to be one stop shopping in the automotive parts industry”.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building off the knowledge and success of their e-commerce website, liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, the 4Less Group, Inc.(www.the4lessgroup.com) is now in the process of launching what is believed to be one of the first automotive parts only multi-seller marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The site is presently in beta testing as they test the integration and loading of millions of parts with the expectation of coming out of Beta in Mid-to-late May.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact

MediaTek Global, LLC

Joseph Baggs

Accounts Manager

jbaggs@mediatekglobal.com

The 4Less Group, Inc.

106 West Mayflower

Las Vegas, NV 89030

United States

E-mail: Corporate@The4LessCorp.com

Phone: 1-702-267-6100