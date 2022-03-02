Leading Turkish Exporter, Kalyoncu, Becomes a Commercial Customer of Save Foods Following Successful Pilot

Kalyoncu Submitted a Purchase Order for its Citrus Packing House Covering the Rest of the 2021-22 Citrus Season, and Expects to Purchase More Than $1 Million Worth of Product for the 2022-23 Season

Miami, FL, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that the citrus packing house of Turkish packer Kalyoncu Nakliyat Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited Şirketi (“Kalyoncu”) became a commercial customer of Save Foods for the remaining citrus season and expects to purchase more than $1 million worth of product for the 2022-23 Season. Kalyoncu is one of Turkey's top exporters of fresh produce and is currently responsible for 22% of Turkey’s fresh produce exports.

During an initial pilot that we concluded with Kalyoncu in January 2021, Kalyoncu reported that Save Foods' treatment was successful in reducing pesticide residues to below the European Commission's Maximum Residue Limits (“MRL”) on its produce. EU regulations are getting stricter, in line with its Farm to Fork sustainable objectives, aiming to make food systems fairer, healthier and more environmentally friendly. Accordingly, growers and packers around the world are now looking for ways to reduce pesticide use. Save Foods' green and eco-friendly treatment has been shown to dramatically reduce the need for pesticides and to cut pesticide residues, while driving down produce waste, prolonging shelf life and improving food safety for the consumer.

In 2021, Turkey exported fresh fruit and vegetables to 150 countries, with sales exceeding $3 billion. Turkish companies exported 1.8 million tons of citrus, worth $933 million, in 2020, and production is expected to increase during 2022. Turkish citrus exporters are routinely rejected from the EU and Russia due to MRLs higher than the limits set by the EU. This is caused by the widespread use of high concentration pesticides. However, with Save Foods' treatment, Kalyoncu managed to reduce its use of pesticides by 50% in its citrus packing house, while maintaining freshness and reducing waste by 50%.

Ahmet Sahin, Kalyoncu's packing house manager, commented: "The Turkish citrus sector is working hard to maintain the quality and freshness of our produce, but it is getting more and more challenging for growers and exporters to achieve this. We were looking for a safe, reliable, non-toxic alternative to pesticides, and with Save Foods we found it. We were able to switch to Save Foods' treatment quickly, without any additional investment in equipment. In fact, Save Foods’ treatment even reduced the overall cost of treating our citrus fruit. We are honored to be Save Foods' first client in Turkey."

Dan Szybel, CEO of Save Foods' Israeli Subsidiary, commented: "The world is moving towards more sustainable and healthier food solutions, with a strong focus on waste reduction. The industry is under pressure to reduce pesticide use, while delivery times are getting significantly longer, thereby increasing food waste. We anticipate a high demand for Save Foods' treatment in Turkey. We also aim to expand the application of our treatment to other produce in the Turkish market."

