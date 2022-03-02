New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Ultrasound Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961215/?utm_source=GNW

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Reach US$392.6 Million by the Year 2026



Veterinary ultrasound devices rely on ultrasonic sound waves within the 1.5-15MHz range to produce images of internal organs or structures on the basis of waves reflected by target tissues or organs. The imaging modality provides veterinary practitioners with real-time images to get desired information about organs. Veterinary ultrasound scanners are also used to guide users in taking fluid or tissue specimens. The market expansion is poised to be aided by rising adoption of pet and companion animals, technological advances, increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals, and rising uptake of pet insurance. Market growth is propelled by increasing population of companion animals along with continuous expansion of pet care and pet insurance domains. Rising owner spending on pets along with increasing awareness pertaining animal health and safety remains primary contributor to high adoption of veterinary ultrasound devices. Technological advances and rising number of veterinary specialists, especially in developing countries, are augmenting the market growth. These devices are also gaining from access to portable, sophisticated scanners and increasing disposable income. Government schemes and initiatives across countries targeting animal healthcare are anticipated to bode well for the global market. In addition, increasing cases of zoonotic or animal diseases are expected to push adoption of veterinary ultrasound scanners and drive the revenue growth. Rising pet population coupled with increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disorders among livestock and companion animals is complementing the market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Veterinary Ultrasound estimated at US$274.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$392.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. 2D Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$180.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3D / 4D Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.7% share of the global Veterinary Ultrasound market. The 2D ultrasound segment`s growth is augmented by extensive uptake of the imaging technique due to its relatively affordable nature. 2D ultrasound is widely used among veterinary practitioners for pregnancy detection and disease diagnostics. The veterinary ultrasound market is predicted to receive huge contribution from increasing uptake of 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging options. These segments are expected to benefit from continuing technological advancements coupled with increasing acceptance of 3D ultrasound imaging systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $39.2 Million by 2026



The Veterinary Ultrasound market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$39.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$30.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. The global veterinary ultrasound market is led by North America that claims the major revenue share due to all-time high pet and companion animal adoption coupled with increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals. The region is witnessing increasing investments in veterinary healthcare infrastructure and advanced modalities like ultrasound scanners. The regional market is buoyed by continuous expansion of the pet insurance domain and rising incident of veterinary diseases like specific disorders and internal injuries in livestock and pets. The veterinary ultrasound market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness the fastest revenue growth in the coming years on account of rising pet adoption, increasing livestock population, rapid urbanization, growing awareness regarding animal health, and rising animal health spending. The regional market is bolstered by access to affordable pet health products and increasing focus on research activities along with rising count of veterinary clinics and hospitals.



Doppler Ultrasound Segment to Reach $89.8 Million by 2026



In the global Doppler Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$79.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Veterinary Ultrasound - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Veterinary Ultrasound

Ultrasonography- A Critical Diagnosis Tool

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Exhibits Significant Growth

Cart-based Scanners, Small Animals & Vet Clinics: Segments

Holding Lion’s Share of Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Portable Veterinary Ultrasound Systems Highly Advantageous

2D Ultrasound to Command Global Market

Veterinary Clinics Remain Primary End-User

North America Rules while Asia-Pacific Emerges as Dark Horse in

Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Pet Spending Statistics in the US

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Revenue Growth, China to Offer

Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Ultrasound Remains Highly Rewarding Avenue for

Market Participants

Recent Market Activity

Influx of New Solutions

Market Outlook

Veterinary Ultrasound Market: Halcyon Days Ahead With Dynamic

Drivers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products

Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Dogs (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Cats (in Million)

Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of

Pet Birds (in Million)

Growing Pet Care Market Drives the Demand for Veterinary

Ultrasound Market

High Pet Health Awareness

Rising Companion Animal Population Offers Immense Growth Potential

Focus on Improving Livestock Health in Emerging Countries

Presents Untapped Growth Opportunities

Aging Pet Population & Concerns Over Pet Obesity to Widen the

Prospects

Rising Prevalence of Animal Diseases Augurs Well

Select Health Disorders & Diseases Prevalent in Pet Dogs and

Pet Cats

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer in Companion Animals to Fuel

Adoption

Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases,

Spending on Pet Care Rises

Veterinary Ultrasound Innovation on a New High with Interesting

Developments

Veterinary Ultrasound: Distinct Requirements for Small & Large

Animals

Contrast Imaging to Post Impressive Growth

Small Companion Animal Segment Holds Major Value Share

Cardiology Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners

Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels, 2020E

US Pet Insurance Breaks All Records

Rising Pet Care Expenses Drive Demand for Pet Insurance

Covid-19 Outbreak Benefits Pet Insurance

Towards a Uniform Regulatory Framework

Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment

Services

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Augurs Well

for the Market

Latest Ultrasound Systems Facilitate Quick Diagnosis

Growing Use of Technologies Offers Better Quality of Life for

Animals

Cloud-Based Veterinary Practice Management Software Provides

Various Benefits

Developing World Witnesses Increase in Veterinary Practitioner

Numbers

Demand for Veterinarians Set to Increase in the US



