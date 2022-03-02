NaturalShrimp to Attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15, 2022

Company to Showcase Gourmet-Grade Pacific White Shrimp to Conference Attendees During Live Entertainment Events on Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14

DALLAS, TX, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has been invited to attend the 34th Annual ROTH Conference March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California.

NaturalShrimp President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, and DVM Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh will attend the event in-person where they will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s recent and upcoming key milestones, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) technology and commercialization opportunities.

Chef Douwe Iedema will be preparing NaturalShrimp’s farm-to-table sushi grade shrimp that will be available for tasting during the live entertainment events on Sunday, March 13 starting at 5:00 pm Pacific time and on Monday, March 14 starting at 6:00 pm Pacific time.

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, DVM Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to SHMP@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

