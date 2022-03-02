EverC Appoints Ed Shenker to Chief Revenue Officer, Expanding Team in the U.S.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverC, the pioneer in risk management and cyber intelligence for payment organizations, today announced the addition of Ed Shenker as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), based in the company’s New York office. Shenker was named one of the Top 25 Software Sales Executives of 2021 from The Software Report , adding to EverC’s strong and experienced leadership team focused on exposing payment-related cyber crimes such as transaction laundering.

EverC has been protecting leading global payment enterprises from criminal activity since 2008, and partnering with businesses such as Mastercard and Amex to make digital payments safer for consumers around the world. With the total revenue from U.S. retail ecommerce at roughly $768 billion, and the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods costing the global economy $2.8 trillion , payment organizations are looking to prevent criminals from infiltrating their systems across the digital ecosystem. EverC is continuing to expand its solution and services to meet the needs of growing financial institutions.

“EverC’s technology is the most advanced in the field, and we’ve built a world-class executive team to transform the fintech industry through the adoption of innovative technology. The talent, tech, and momentum coming out of Israel right now is unprecedented - and with Ed Shenker joining our team, we are positioned for extraordinary growth,” said EverC’s CEO, Ariel Tiger.

Shenker’s role at EverC will focus on additional growth opportunities for its artificial intelligence technology and unique web crawlers that identify and analyze data from hard-to-reach corners of the internet. Founded in Israel, the company offers solutions for ecommerce marketplaces (MarketView) and payment organizations (MerchantView) that support its customers' needs to monitor, classify and validate the risks businesses face when dealing with online payments and onboarding new merchants or sellers. Having originated in Tel Aviv, one of the world’s most prominent incubators of cutting-edge technology, EverC is focused on expanding into new regions to support company growth.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for growth across digital payments, as we’ve seen with the increase in e-commerce, the growth of BNPL, and the new ways in which consumers are buying online. This goes hand-in-hand with the growth of digital payment crimes – and the sophistication with which criminals are taking advantage of vulnerabilities,” said Shenker. “EverC is at the forefront of making payments safe, and I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to be a part of a global organization committed to revolutionizing the prevention of fraud, crime, and bad actors on the internet.”

Shenker brings more than 25 years of enterprise SaaS GTM leadership experience across a variety of global companies. Most recently, he served as the CRO of CloudPay, a global pay company, where he led the team’s global sales organization and was responsible for top-line growth.

