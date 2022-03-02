Auto Parts Franchise Selects Bridgeline’s TruPresence To Fuel Their Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their newest product suite, TruPresence, has been chosen by a national auto parts franchise to improve their site’s search experience.



With over 200 locations and one of the largest inventories of auto parts in the nation, the franchisor needed a solution that could handle several large-scale catalogs. This is one of the first deals for TruPresence, which Bridgeline officially debuted at the International Franchise Association Convention on February 26th, 2022.

While most site search solutions offer product filtering by year, make, model, plate, and VIN, Bridgeline’s software can narrow results down to an individual level from a free form search bar. The AI-powered search’s advanced language capabilities meet the unique needs of the auto industry by allowing users to find results with unique specifications, increasing conversions.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We are looking forward to expanding into the auto parts franchise space with TruPresence. We’re eager to see the impact TruPresence’s powerful technology stack and site search will have on our partner’s growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

