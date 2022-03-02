Silverline Named a 2022 'Leader' for Salesforce Services in Insurance by Everest Group

New York, NY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner headquartered in New York City, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Salesforce Services in Insurance Service Provider 2022.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. For the 2021 assessment, Silverline’s vision, capability, and market impact was evaluated against 12 leading IT service providers based on their Salesforce services portfolios in the insurance sector.



Silverline was positioned as a Leader, the highest position category, due to its strong insurance industry leadership, the quality of its consulting and technical resources, and its comprehensive knowledge for enabling digital transformation for its Insurance clients. Silverline was also positioned high overall for market impact.



“This recognition provides incredible validation for the commitment and growing success of our practice's continued focus on bringing transformative solutions to life for our clients,” said Geoff Merrick, Senior Vice President and GM, Financial Services Practice, Silverline. “This ranking demonstrates Silverline’s position in the market to bring agility, depth of Insurance expertise, and our long history with both Salesforce Industries (formerly Vlocity) and the Salesforce platform to deliver digital, customer-centric experiences to solve their most pressing business challenges for now and in the future.”



“With 10+ years of consulting experience, a deep insurance industry focus that is evident through a dedicated practice to serve insurers, and highest expertise level on Financial Services Cloud have helped Silverline to carve out a specialist market positioning to offer Salesforce services,” said Aaditya Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Meaningful investments in building industry-specific solutions/accelerators and setting up industry-aligned delivery excellence centers, as well as strong recognition by clients on domain expertise and resource quality have contributed to Silverline’s position as a Leader on Everest Group’s inaugural Salesforce Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® 2022.”



Read the preview of the Salesforce Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 here.



