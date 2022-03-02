Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming March Conferences

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that company management will participate in two virtual investor conferences in March 2022.



Presentation Details

Conference: 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Format: Ovarian Cancer Panel Discussion

Presenter: Lini Pandite, MBChB, M.B.A., Shattuck’s Chief Medical Officer

Date: March 9, 2022

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Conference: Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation

Presenter: Conor Richardson, Shattuck’s Senior Director of Finance and Investor Relations

Date: March 15, 2022

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L) program, which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second product candidate, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors or lymphomas. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

