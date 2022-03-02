Robotic Assistance Devices Signs Prudential Alarm as New Dealer and Receives ROSA Order with Additional Units Expected

Detroit, Michigan, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed Prudential Alarm as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a multiple security robots from this new dealer. Prudential Alarm is located in Taylor, Michigan and serves clients across the US in the state government space, automotive manufacturing industry, as well as logistics and warehousing.



“The signing of Prudential is RAD’s third dealer announcement in less than a week,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Their team is as impressive as their client base. We’re excited to see what this relationship will bring.”

The Company confirmed that Prudential Alarm has relationships with some of the largest commercial real estate operators and multi-family housing providers in the US, as well as multiple manufacturing facilities and several 3rd tier automotive suppliers and sees vast opportunities for applications for RAD’s ROSA and AVA security solutions related to autonomous remote services and verified access control.

“Until I witnessed how the RAD products work, I'd always thought that a machine would never replace a physical presence, no matter how smart it is," said Greg Wier, VP of Prudential Alarm. "RAD and AITX have changed my perspective on that. RAD products are going to be a game changer, not only for Prudential and our clients, but for the entire security industry.”

With the addition of this new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 33, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.

“We’ve just begun our new fiscal year, and the REX is still humming away processing orders and shipping units, and our sales team keeps bringing in new channel partners,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “Prudential is a great addition to RAD’s channel strategy, we love their roster of clients and expect to see some great business as a result,” Reinharz added.

“I am very excited about our relationship with the team at RAD. I firmly believe that autonomous security is the future of our industry. I had the opportunity to visit the AITX / RAD facility, and see first-hand not only how the products work, but how they are made, that was the point when I realized that RAD is exactly who I need to be working with,” Wier concluded.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.

