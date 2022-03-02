Verizon to host March 3 Investor Day 2022

NEW YORK, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will hold its Investor Day 2022 on Thursday, March 3. Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, and members of the senior leadership team will share updates on Verizon's strategy and its continued leadership in network performance and execution of 5G initiatives.



The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/investor-day-2022

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Kim Ancin

Kimberly.ancin@verizon.com