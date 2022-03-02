Healixa Secures An Additional $22,500,000 In Order Indications For Its Global AquaDuct™ Units in South America

Manhattan, NY & Las Vegas, NV , March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced that further to the Company’s February 24, 2022 press release , it has secured (the “IOI”) from WaterisLife for South America projects. This $22,500,000 IOI adds to the already $15,000,000 in IOI’s secured for the Global AquaDuct™ units bring the aggregate order indications to $37,500,000.



Although Latin America possesses roughly 30% of the world's freshwater resources, mismanagement, overexploitation, pollution, and climate change-related impacts are increasing the region's water insecurity. Of the 20 largest Latin American cities, 16 now face water-related stress. In addition to the humanitarian pressures this creates, water resource issues have impacted business operations in multiple locations across South American. For example, major droughts have affected the power supply in Brazil, water-based transportation of key exports in Argentina, growing pushback against extractive projects in Ecuador, and legislative moves in Chile do to severe water scarcity caused by a lack of rainfall.



Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "As we examine more geographic regions, we are finding that the demand for the Global AquaDuct™ product continues to build. We are so happy to have a partne in WATERisLIFE that shares our passion for solving the world’s clean water scarcity crisis. We are eager to get these units produced and help the communities of South America.”



Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global AquaDuct™ unit. Healixa estimates that solar panel components will make up approximately 2.5% of the Global AquaDuct™ unit production costs and has signed a supply agreement with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC Pink: SIRC) to supply the solar components.



David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), added: “We are very excited to see this continuation of initial demand for the Global AquaDuct™ units. We believe there is much more to come, representing an incredible opportunity for both of our companies. I look forward to supplying Healixa with a now estimated $1 million in solar components for the aggregated future orders, enabling sustainably produced, clean water in Latin America.”



About Healixa, Inc.



Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com .



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.



Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.’s broad array of solutions includes sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit www.solarintegratedroofing.com .



About WATERisLIFE



WATERisLIFE's goal is to provide 1 billion people safe drinking water. Through its clean water projects, WATERisLIFE ensures that households, schools, orphanages, and medical facilities have access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene programs. WATERisLIFE works closely with nonprofit partners, local governments, and community organizations to create sizeable impact. For more information, please visit www.WATERisLIFE.com .



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



