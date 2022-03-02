Datawiza Delivers Industry’s Only No-Code Solution for B2B Single Sign-On for Multi-Tenant SaaS Vendors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , the first company to offer a no-code platform for implementing authentication and authorization for applications and APIs, today announced support for B2B Single Sign-On (SSO) with granular access controls for their customers, enabling multi-tenant SaaS platforms to immediately support the secure access requirements of their customers, no matter which identity platform the customers are using, including Microsoft Azure AD, Okta, Amazon, Google and more. This first-of-its-kind Datawiza feature eliminates the need for SaaS platform developers to spend months implementing multi-tenancy SSO for different identity platforms. It can also enable the SaaS provider to encourage faster adoption, offer a premium service and increase sales. Datawiza can be deployed in minutes, supporting B2B SSO without any coding.



SaaS vendors must make it easy for B2B customers to log into the system and access services. Yet many of these customers have already implemented SSO for their own infrastructures by standardizing on an identity platform. When users can’t log into the SaaS platform using their SSO credentials, the security team of the customer loses control and visibility into the accounts that users are creating on the SaaS platform, leading to the potential for uncontrolled costs and compliance violations. SSO is also far more convenient for users. This is why organizations are now insisting that their SaaS vendors provide SSO.

Because Datawiza was designed and built by cloud and security experts, once a B2B SaaS vendor implements the No-Code Datawiza platform, every customer can immediately enable SSO through their preferred identity platform. Businesses can change their identity platform or adopt a new identity platform at any time without any coding effort from the SaaS vendor. With Datawiza, there’s no need to shift development resources to SSO coding efforts.

“B2B platforms are all about making it easier for their business customers to get more done faster, but today, security, especially around access management, is a C-Suite-level concern that can slow the adoption of new technologies that sit outside their secure SSO environment,” said Datawiza CEO Dr. Canming Jiang. “The No-Code Datawiza platform eliminates all the friction around spending months of development time implementing multi-tenancy SSO for different identity platforms, providing vendors with a key new selling point and encouraging faster adoption.”

Datawiza Multi-tenant SSO Support Benefits

The No-Code Datawiza platform, an Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) solution, delivers the following benefits:

Increased Sales – B2B SaaS vendors can make their products more attractive to customers, provide a premium offering, and accelerate sales by enabling any SSO solution they choose out of the box.

Future-proofed – Datawiza lets SaaS vendors easily and immediately support customer SSO requirements, no matter which identity platform they choose in the future.

Reduced cost and disruption – Datawiza can be deployed easily, without the time, cost or disruption of shifting engineering resources to the task. SaaS vendors can keep their developers focused on building new features while still supporting the SSO requirements of their customers.

Built-in security from the ground up – Datawiza offers automation that virtually eliminates the risk of errors. This means the integration of a SaaS platform with multiple identity platforms will be done right the first time, without introducing security vulnerabilities.

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com .

For Datawiza

Maria Bradley

Kickstart for Datawiza

415-509-0498

DatawizaPR@KickstartConsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ab0b856-571c-49bc-b58f-8d7d617b905f