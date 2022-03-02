STMicroelectronics recognized as Top 100 Global Innovator 2022

Geneva, Switzerland, March 2, 2022 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has been named Top 100 Global Innovator™ 2022. Recognizing ST’s position among the world’s most innovative organizations, the annual list from Clarivate™ sets a benchmark for accelerating global innovation by measuring excellence focused on exceptional consistency and scale in innovativeness.

“A four-time winner of the Top 100 Global Innovator Award, ST is an integrated semiconductor device manufacturer driven by collaborative innovation across the various technology ecosystems where it is present globally. Our efforts focus on technologies enabling smarter mobility, helping car manufacturers make driving safer, greener, and more convenient for everyone; more efficient power and energy management for all industries, and supporting the use of renewable energies; and enabling the deployment of the IoT and 5G, supporting the proliferation of smart connected devices,” said Alessandro Cremonesi, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, STMicroelectronics. “ST is recognized as a leading semiconductor technology innovator in a number of areas including smart power technologies, wide bandgap semiconductors, edge AI solutions, MEMS sensors and actuators, optical sensing, and digital and mixed-signal technologies.”

ST has 8,400 R&D employees and engages in extensive collaboration with leading research labs, innovative start-ups, and corporate partners around the world. The Company’s Innovation Office focuses on connecting emerging market trends with internal technology expertise to identify opportunities, stay ahead of the competition, and lead in new or existing technology domains.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “Global inventive activity today is far higher, more diverse and more complex than a decade ago, when we first launched Top 100 Global Innovators. The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 exemplify above-the-bar excellence in innovation. We congratulate this year’s Top 100 companies. They demonstrate the capabilities, consistency and creativity that are delivering new value and ingenuity for the world.”

The Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 come from 12 countries and regions. As global ideation patterns change and the way they are measured evolves, the composition of the Top 100 Global Innovators changes too. Clarivate analysts use informatic techniques targeting innovation excellence to compare 50 million ideas, across thousands of baselines, through billions of calculations, to discover the 100 innovators at the very top.​

Learn more about Top 100 Global Innovators 2022 and who features on this year’s list here.

Learn more about ST’s portfolio of innovative technologies here.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

