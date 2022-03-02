JSC “Latvijas Gāze” statement on natural gas supplies

English Latvian

In light of the situation having arisen in the energy sector and the sanctions imposed by the USA and the European Union – the energy sector, as far as the supply of energy resources to consumers is concerned, is not included in the overall package of sanctions. Hence, the supply of energy resource products – including natural gas – to consumers in the European Union continues. Currently, the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” has sufficient natural gas reserves at the Inčukalns Underground Gas Storage Facility to continue supplying natural gas to households and market customers under the effective contracts without disruption. The supply of natural gas from the Russian Federation, too, proceeds as scheduled and without interruption in accordance with the effective supply agreement.