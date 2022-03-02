Edmund Optics® and UltraFast Innovations Partner to Make Extreme Ultraviolet Attosecond Optics More Accessible

BARRINGTON, N.J., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has partnered with UltraFast Innovations GmbH (UFI®), a cutting-edge manufacturer of complex laser optics components, to be the exclusive provider of UFI's Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Attosecond Multilayer Mirrors. Designed and produced in atomically-thick coating layers, these mirrors allow for very high precision in terms of wavelength/energy, spectral phase, and high efficiency; they are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

Ultrafast EUV systems are growing in importance for free electron lasers (FELs) and other quantum optical applications. The UFI EUV Attosecond Multilayer Mirrors are designed for steering, focusing, and shaping attosecond pulses. Their multilayer coating is centered at 65eV (19nm) with a 6eV (1.8nm) bandwidth and provides a peak reflectivity of 38% for s-polarized light. These mirrors support EUV pulses with a temporal duration of 330 attoseconds; they are ideal for attosecond pulse generation and shaping based on high harmonic generation (HHG).

Sourcing complex ultrafast optics such as attosecond EUV mirrors has traditionally been difficult because they often need to be custom designed and prices and long lead times for small quantities are prohibitive for many. The Edmund Optics/UFI partnership means the mirrors are held in inventory, available globally, and ready to ship. This reduces the price and lead time for small quantities, which is especially important for quickly repairing broken systems, exploring new ideas quickly for system prototyping, and quickening the pace of scientific discovery through research.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About UFI:

Ultrafast Innovations GmbH (UFI) is a spin-off from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München and the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics. UFI is a premium manufacturer of optics with complex designs, dielectric optics for laser applications, and dielectric/metallic multilayer structures for XUV/soft X-ray applications. Combining broadband coherent sources with unique dispersive technology, UFI also offers the generation and measurement of the shortest pulses in the market in the femto- (UV-VIS-IR) and attosecond (XUV/soft X-ray) ranges.

