Momentive Launches Guided Employee Experience Powered by SurveyMonkey to Amplify the Voice of Today's Workforce

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), a leader in agile experience management, today announced the release of Guided Employee Experience powered by SurveyMonkey. It's designed to empower companies to shape inclusive, high-performing workplaces through feedback. The solution is tailor-made for value-oriented customers who prioritize speed and ease of use. With it, human resources (HR) and People leaders can increase employee satisfaction and retention.



The launch comes as employers across the country navigate the Great Resignation. A record 4.5 million workers resigned this past November alone. Momentive research suggests the trend is not slowing down. One in three workers (33%) report they’ve considered quitting in recent months. Despite this, over one-third (36%) of executives described morale as “excellent.”

“Building a differentiated employee experience is key for retention and creating an attractive culture," said Becky Cantieri, Chief People Officer at Momentive. “This requires staying attuned to what your teams want and need to do their best work. Our new solution empowers HR and People leaders to understand what questions to ask of their employees, as well as when, where, and how often. In challenging times, quick answers to critical questions like these can make or break a talent brand.”

Designed for use in the United States, here’s a snapshot of what Guided Employee Experience delivers:

A tailored game plan: In-house employee experience experts analyze the data alongside company goals, strengths, and weaknesses. From there, Momentive helps develop a plan built around the organization’s unique needs.

Customized survey programming: Every workplace is different. Momentive leverages 20+ years of survey expertise to guide HR leaders to ask questions that get to the heart of how employees think and feel about their workplace.

Deep analysis and executive reporting: Raw feedback data is transformed into actionable insights. Real-time dashboards, key driver analyses, predictive analytics, and expert recommendations help optimize the employee experience.



The release of Guided Employee Experience follows the U.S. launch of Workplace Equity IQ from Momentive. The AI-powered diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) solution combines employee engagement data with expert insights, so employers can navigate sensitive DEI topics. The solutions reflect the ongoing commitment from Momentive to create inclusive workplaces where people of all backgrounds can thrive. Research shows employers must focus on DEI if they want to keep employees. The CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Happiness Index found that one quarter of workers (24%) say their company is “not doing enough” to prioritize DEI. These workers also score significantly lower on the Workforce Happiness Index . To keep and engage talent, companies must focus on what an inclusive workplace means to their employees and take decisive action to create it.

To learn more about Guided Employee Experience please visit momentive.ai/en/solutions/guided-employee-experience . For more information on Momentive and its full suite of agile experience management solutions please visit: momentive.ai .