Ottobock Embraces Next-Generation Leadership With the Appointment of Aideen Curran as Director of Professional and Clinical Services

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With changing demographics, the rise of digital technologies, and sharing industry best practices, Ottobock announces the appointment of a dynamic, next-generation leader to take charge of one of the most integral roles in the orthotic and prosthetic industry. Signifying a shift in the way Ottobock approaches education, training, and clinical support, Aideen Curran has been named the Director of Professional and Clinical Services (PCS), Ottobock North America.

"My vision will always be a patient-first approach to education and training. The patient is at the heart of everything we do as a CPO, and my purpose in this role is to leverage the strengths of this world-class specialist team to transform how we deliver education. Our goal as a department is to achieve exceptional patient outcomes by empowering and enriching the lives of the patients we serve in partnership with our customers," said Aideen Curran, Director of Professional and Clinical Services, Ottobock North America. "I am honored to lead such an exemplary team who are fundamentally shaping the future of our industry through their thoughtful leadership, and though this will be my biggest and most exciting challenge to date, I am looking forward to the positive advancements we will make for our customers and their patients."

Innovation is fueling the next generation in the orthotic and prosthetic industry. Evolving expectations represent new ways of thinking, engaging, receiving educational information, learning from peers and practices around the world, and opening new doors with diversity of background, identity, and experience. The next generation is more comfortable embracing the latest digital technologies and innovations, such as 3D printing and digital scanning, as they reconsider traditional approaches. They are also interested in breaking down geographical borders to learn best practices from a global perspective.

"Aideen is a strong leader who not only adds diversity in a critical role in the O&P industry, but she also demonstrates an intense focus on the customer, the patient, and their outcomes. She earned her promotion with skill, acumen, hard work, and a fearless attitude," said Chris Nolan, General Manager, Ottobock. "She is the right person at the right time to provide the leadership that is needed to take PCS to the next level. Customers, who all look to Ottobock for first-class training, education, and product support, will be very happy with the way Aideen rolls out her vision for consistency in delivering education and training."

Ottobock is committed to unlocking more value for direct customers and distribution partners. Customers need to deliver products at a faster pace than ever, yet without compromise. The integrated digital future is now, and the company's PCS team is evolving to stay ahead of the curve, practicing continuous improvement. Having already been providing digital education for over a decade, the company will continue to lead the digital accessibility of education, expanding and fortifying its position.

"It's an exciting time for Aideen to take over the leadership of the orthotic and prosthetic industry's largest clinical services and technical support team in her new role," said Mark Edwards, who has been the head of Ottobock's clinical services department for more than a decade and is assuming a new role as Senior Advisor until he retires. "Aideen is a go-getter who is highly motivating and forward-thinking. She brings with her the global experience to maximize the value of integrating new approaches and different methods in the North American market as part of a refresh."

Aideen is the former Education Manager at Ottobock NA and joined Ottobock's U.S. Professional Clinical Services team after seven years at Ottobock Australia, where she was responsible for the Ottobock Academy, a dedicated training facility for CPOs and technicians across Australia and New Zealand. To expand her clinical and technical experience, she trained extensively at Ottobock's Global Academy in Germany and gained significant global perspective across Ottobock subsidiaries and patient care networks in Europe and the Asia Pacific. She earned her degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics at La Trobe University Melbourne, Australia.

About Ottobock

Founded in 1919, Ottobock develops "wearable human bionics" - medical technology products for people with limited mobility in the fields of Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Wheelchairs. Ottobock's mission is to improve their quality of life and increase health economic benefits. Ottobock has been supporting the Paralympic Games with its technical expertise since 1988. For more information, go to: www.ottobock.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Langley, Sr. Manager, Marketing Strategy & Brand Communications, Ottobock

melissa.langley@ottobock.com

Related Images











Image 1: Aideen Curran headshot





Headshot of Aideen Curran of Ottobock NA









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment