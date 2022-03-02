Chris Fryson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Among San Diego’s Top 50 Most Influential Black Leaders

San Diego, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Chris Fryson, Vice President of Human Resources, has been selected as one of San Diego’s Top 50 Most Influential Black Leaders by the San Diego Business Journal and Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.



In recognition of Black History Month, Chris and the other honorees will be profiled in a special section of the San Diego Business Journal on February 28.



Nominees were chosen from Black leaders who work as local business owners, for private and public companies, nonprofits, and government agencies in San Diego. A panel of independent judges selected the Top 50 honorees, who will have the opportunity to attend a winners’ cocktail reception in March.



Chris assumed his Vice President position in August 2021, serving as an integral resource for the company’s employees in 42 offices. He brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in human resources, and is a longtime professional in the real estate field.



“Chris has been a key part of our success, and plays a pivotal role on our leadership team,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “He enjoys sharing his years of practical, working knowledge to help others unlock their potential, and chart a path to success. Chris has built a solid reputation based on trust, integrity, results, and accountability.”



Formerly manager of the company’s San Diego Central and La Mesa branch offices, Chris is widely admired as a mentor and sales coach to agents, and for his thorough knowledge of the Southern California real estate market. He joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties with a strong track record of success in the sales arena, a fact credited to his tenacious work ethic, professional approach to real estate, and passion for helping people.



Working toward an inclusive and caring community, Chris is Co-Chair of the company’s I.M.P.A.C.T. Council, which stands for Inclusive Mindset Promoting Action to Change Things. The Council is committed to creating an inclusive, equitable, and welcoming environment for agents, staff, and the communities they serve. Chris appreciates that the company is focused on establishing a culture that embraces differences, and the Council ensures everyone’s voice is heard and respected by the company. Chris looks forward to a future where everyone – regardless of their race, sex, gender, social economic background, preferences, and thoughts – is embraced and that all employees feel valued and respected.



As a testament to his abilities, Chris received the Award of Excellence as Office Manager of the Year from the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®. He is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), and is involved in a variety of civic and local organizations.



Formerly from Chicago, Chris proudly calls the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego home. He is an avid sports enthusiast, especially when it comes to tennis.

