All 13 Award Winners at Recent 2022 Annual Meineke Convention Are AutoVitals Clients

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent 2022 Meineke Convention, 13 Meineke franchisees were recognized for their outstanding revenue growth, customer service and overall commitment to excellence in the auto repair & maintenance world in 2021. These shop owners also have another common link; they are all AutoVitals clients.

AutoVitals' technology enables automotive shops of all sizes to grow faster and more profitably and provide the best possible customer service. AutoVitals enables digital inspections, streamlines shop workflow, and improves customer acquisition, experience, and retention - all in one fully integrated system.

Meineke prides themselves on enabling franchisees with the technology and support they need to be successful in the competitive automotive world. "The AutoVitals digital vehicle inspection and workflow solutions are a critical way for our franchisees to reach their growth and profitability potential," says John Price, Director of Operations at Meineke Car Care Center. "We believe our partnership with AutoVitals gives our centers the best DVI and workflow solution on the market, which is why it's the solution we recommend. Autovitals standardizes our process across stores, increases ARO and shop efficiency while providing visibility at a corporate level."

Across the automotive aftermarket, AutoVitals is making a big impact on shops' success. "At AutoVitals, our goal is to help shop owners and staff reach their professional goals," says Jon Belmonte, CEO at AutoVitals, "We're most proud of all the examples where we've enabled shops to make more money, open more shops, sell or hand off their shops when the time is right, and be recognized for customer service excellence. It's great to see how our technology has helped these shop owners and employees be the best they can be and get the recognition and rewards they deserve."

2021 Meineke Award Winners

Franchise Partner of the Year Award: Ben Ramsay

President's Award: Kevin Leger

50th Anniversary Award: Janet & Jim Cummings

Most Improved Award: Brendan Sullivan

Commitment to Excellence Award: Bert Figearo

Growth Award: Paul Hammond

Multi-Center Operator Award: Scott Martin

Rookie of Year Award - Mark Sproule

Technology Award: Marc Arnold

Technology Award: Greg Masewic

North/Central Award: Sam Greco

South Award: Mark Zimmerman

West Award: Dario Giordano

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals drives profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI). AutoVitals is the only complete digital shop success solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons proven to increase your shop's profitability, average repair order (ARO), and utilization of your staff and bays.

